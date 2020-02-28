Tyne Talk

Comment: Matty and Sean Longstaff still haven’t heard from club on new contracts as move into March

You wait for ages for young players to come through at Newcastle United and just like buses, suddenly two turn up together.

In 2019, both Sean Longstaff and Matty Longstaff making their first Premier League starts for Newcastle United.

What could possibly go wrong?

Well as things stand, Matty Longstaff is set to be out of contract at the end of June this year, only four months time, then move to another club and Newcastle United receive only £400,000 development compensation.

As for Sean Longstaff, the press are repeatedly putting out this line that his contract situation isn’t as pressing because his deal doesn’t run out until end of June 2022.

However, that stance is fatally flawed.

Sean’s current deal was agreed in early December 2018 before he had played a single minute in the Premier League.

Since then the older Longstaff brother has made 29 Premier League appearances for NUFC and started eight FA Cup and League Cup matches.

Last weekend he won the north east football writers young player of the year for 2019.

At the moment he is first choice for Newcastle United, as has been the case for most of these pasts 13 months when he has been free from injury.

It is absolutely crazy to think that this is in any way not a worrying/unacceptable situation, playing Sean Longstaff week in week out for over a year, almost certainly earning less than 10% of what some of his teammates are earning that he is playing alongside AND ones that he is keeping out of the team. To think this is sustainable is madness and that because he has a contract for the next two seasons, it isn’t a worry that the club aren’t prepared to properly reward him for his first team status.

If you are doing the job then you should get the going rate. It is daft to think that if this situation continues you would get the best out of the player, no matter how much he tries to put the money side and lack of fair play from Ashley and hiss minions to one side. Plus what kind of message does it send to other young prospects who could come through at NUFC?

As we head into March, Sean Longstaff has been asked what progress there has been in terms of Mike Ashley offering the brothers acceptable new deals, the news isn’t good..’For me and Matty, we are (still) waiting for the club. It is up to them what they want to do.’

I have also seen, especially in relation to the Matty Longstaff situation, the newspapers (local media in particular) pushing obviously a line fed by Ashley’s people, that they have a structure on how they pay/reward young players as they get older/come through and they don’t want to break that completely/stretch that too far.

Hmmm, well this is the most bogus argument I have ever seen. If Newcastle United had a succession of young players coming through into the first team squad then fair enough. However, who was the last teenager to come through and make 12 first team appearances in two thirds of a season, including 10 starts (and score home and away against Man Utd!).

Who exactly are they comparing Matty Longstaff with? Not forgetting that the last big prospect ended up signing for another Premier League club, Lewis Gibson heading to Everton.

With this kind of stance, I would guess there is next to no chance of Newcastle offering Matty Longstaff the level of contract that they should do. Especially in this day and age in football, you need to treat every case/player separately.

So the only way for me that he will stay, is if Matty Longstaff signs a well below what he should be getting contract because he is a Newcastle fan. What a club…

At the other end of the age/experience spectrum, on Thursday, Sky Sports revealed that Federico Fernandez had told them that he was still waiting and that the club hadn’t talked to him yet, his current deal also ends in June this year.

A bit of a theme building up here…

As things stand, this is when Newcastle players see their current deals end:

June 2020 Carroll, Willems, Fernandez, Manquillo, Elliot, Darlow, Matty Longstaff, Bentaleb, Rose, Lazaro

June 2021 Clark, Schar, Shelvey, Ritchie, Gayle, Hayden, Yedlin, Atsu

June 2022 Dummett, Muto, Lejeune, Sean Longstaff

June 2023 Krafth

June 2024 Almiron

June 2025 Dubravka, Lascelles, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Sean Longstaff asked by the Shields Gazette if there has been any progress on new contracts for the two brothers:

“For me and Matty, we are (still) waiting for the club.

“It is up to them what they want to do.”

Newcastle United on a run of one win in nine Premier League matches:

“No one likes losing games, the team more than anyone.

“It hurts when you don’t win for a while.

“People start asking questions and that can be tough at times, the lads are going to come through this period.

“You have got to go through the tough times to ultimately build yourself as a person and a player, it helps you get to the next level.

“That is what this year has been like, a little bit, at times I feel like I’ve done all right but football is a game of opinions at the end of the day.

“I’m my toughest critic and I know myself I can walk off the pitch and know if I have done enough.

“Ultimately it has been a great year and I have enjoyed every second of it, for me it is about building on the last year and looking forward and being positive for the future.”

Playing for Newcastle United:

“To go out and play football for Newcastle is something I have always dreamt of.

“The fans are amazing and they give you their full support and every week I’m trying to give me best.

“Maybe bits of quality might not happen but you can’t question how much I am giving to the club, that won’t stop.

“I have got confidence in myself to come through whatever spell it is, it is all a challenge, a part of learning, it’s all a part of playing football at the highest level. I relish that challenge, really.

“I think as much as it helps being from Newcastle, it can be a bit of a burden at times, because anything that does happen, you’re the first one to get pointed at. It’s a great pressure to have.

“It is a pressure I’ve that I’ve always wanted since I was a young lad. It’s something I’m dealing with at the minute. I’m still loving every second of it.”

