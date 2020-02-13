News

Club update indicates 7 Newcastle United players still out injured ahead of Arsenal

The Newcastle United players were back in training on Tuesday.

The first team squad given time off after the last gasp extra time win over Oxford in the FA Cup fourth round replay.

Plans for the squad to go as a group for overseas sunny training in this ‘mid-season’ break, having to be scrapped, due to not being able to beat Oxford at the first attempt at St James Park.

The club published photos on Wednesday, showing Tuesday’s training and who was taking part.

Newspapers have reported that Joelinton ‘was back in training’ but the reality was he had never been out of training. He came off with a knock/injury at Oxford but the squad have been given time off, so the session on Tuesday was a case of all those players ‘back in training’…

Of those missing, it was Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and Jonjo Shelvey who got most headlines, especially when Steve Bruce said at the end of the transfer window that there had been no real desperation to bring in a new striker because Gayle and Carroll should be back for Sunday’s match at Arsenal.

You have to worry about exactly when we might see any of this trio back playing because they have all shown a tendency to have injury periods stretch on in the past.

Andy Carroll of course top of the tree for that. He last started a match seven weeks ago now in the home defeat to Everton, though he did make a sub appearance in the FA Cup win over Rochdale almost weeks ago.

As for Dwight Gayle, he got a very rare Premier League start (only second one under Steve Bruce) at Wolves five weeks ago but picked up his (latest) injury in that game.

In the training images released, Under 23s striker Tom Allan prominently features as he continues to train with the first team in the absence of Carroll and Gayle.

Jonjo Shelvey played in the 1-0 win over Chelsea and has now been missing for four weeks, very little creativity in midfield in his absence.

As well as that trio, Emil Krafth continues to be missing.

Javier Manquillo did appear in the training shots but doing work separate to the group, so he won’t be involved on Sunday. The Spanish defender last played in the home defeat to Leicester seven weeks ago.

With Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett ruled out for the rest of the season, that gives us seven Newcastle United players in total still out injured.

