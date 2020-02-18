Opinion

Claimed Allan Saint-Maximin ‘has the edge’ over Wilfried Zaha – People getting a little bit carried away

Allan Saint-Maximin and Wilfried Zaha are set to face each other on Saturday.

The main attacking threats on the two teams.

Players who will run at opponents with pace and trickery.

As the two clubs with the fewest goals, Palace (23 goals) and Newcastle (24 goals) fans seeing the pair as the main/only outlet to lift their teams from some pretty uninspiring play so far this season.

So which is the better player?

I was interested to read something earlier in the local media on Tuesday, where they claimed that it was Allan Saint-Maximin who ‘had the edge’ over Wilfried Zaha.

The basis/reasoning for this was the most ‘successful’ dribbles between the pair.

However, much as I am grateful that we have had ASM to put a smile on our faces in this incredibly dour Newcastle United season, you would have to be incredibly biased to rate the French winger above Zaha at the moment.

These are the stats for the pair when it comes to goals and assists in the league these past four seasons (all stats via WhoScored:

Allan Saint-Maximin:

2016/17 (Bastia – Ligue 1) 3 goals and 2 assists

2017/18 (Nice – Ligue 1) 3 goals and 7 assists

2018/19 (Nice – Ligue 1) 6 goals and 3 assists

2019/20 (Newcastle – PL) 1 goal and 1 assist

Wilfried Zaha:

2016/17 (Palace – PL) 7 goals and 9 assists

2017/18 (Palace – PL) 9 goals and 3 assists

2018/19 (Palace – PL) 10 goals and 5 assists

2019/20 (Palace – PL) 3 goals and 3 assists

In total, ASM has been directly involved in 26 goals (13 scored, 13 assists) these last four seasons, whilst for Zaha it is 49 (29 goals scored and 20 assists).

Even though Wilfried Zaha hasn’t been at his best this season, he has still been involved in three times as many goals as Allan Saint-Maximin (6 v 2).

The NUFC summer signing has loads of potential and natural ability but the end product is lacking.

Personally, I would like to see him in a free role playing mainly down the middle of the pitch, rather than tied down to the left side and needing to defend so deep, as well as expected to be our big (only?) attacking threat.

The Arsenal game kind of summed up Allan Saint-Maximin so far, in that he had a good game BUT it could have been a great one, if he had put goals and/or assists on the end of his dribbling ability.

Hopefully that will come in the very near future and certainly it would be a massive help if we could break out of this stifling negativity that Steve Bruce has surrounded the team with, why bring in players like ASM if you aren’t going to set them loose at the top end of the pitch?

Fingers crossed that the very near future is Saturday for Saint-Maximin at Crystal Palace.

