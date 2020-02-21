News

Charlie Nicholas states how many more wins Steve Bruce needs for Newcastle United to stay up

Charlie Nicholas has been discussing Saturday’s match at Selhurst Park.

The former Gunners striker claimed before Sunday’s four goal hammering at Arsenal that ‘Newcastle have been very good away from home under Steve Bruce.’

He is persisting with this claim that has absolutely no foundation, though he has slightly downgraded, from very good to good, stating ahead of this Palace game that Newcastle ‘have been good away from home’…

Hmmm, well no team has conceded as many goals on their travels as Newcastle’s 28 in 13 way games, with even all three in the relegation spots conceding less than NUFC.

As for points, only five clubs (all in the bottom six) have picked up less than the 11 points Steve Bruce’s team have away from home.

Indeed, the last 11 weeks have seen Newcastle pick up only two points away from home, which includes the mad point picked up at Everton due to Lejeune’s two goals in added time.

Charlie Nicholas has also brought relegation into the equation, saying ‘Newcastle still have work to do’ to stay up.

He thinks Steve Bruce still needs three wins in the remaining 12 matches to be pretty sure of staying up, with only one win in the last eight that could be a major challenge.

Charlie Nicholas talking to Sky Sports:

“This is another one I find hard to separate.

“Over the last few weeks, the predictions have been harder and harder to make.

“Newcastle still have work to do.

“The safety net for points is probably 39, which means Newcastle need three wins or so to get there.

“They have been good away from home – they got ripped by Arsenal but only in the second half, while they always look promising on the counter-attack.

“Crystal Palace did have a really good spell, but are they safe?

“They are 14th and sit only six points above West Ham. They do not score goals either.

“I do see many draws coming this weekend, and this is the first of them.

“Prediction is Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 1.”

