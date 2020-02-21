News

Change of destination for Ki Sung-yeung as agent confirms set to join La Liga club

Ki Sung-yeung is on his way to Spain.

Earlier this week (see below) we brought you the news that the former Newcastle midfielder was in talks to sign for SD Huesca, who are in the Spanish second tier.

Ki Sung-yeung flew out of South Korea on Friday en route to Spain, however, it is Real Mallorca who he is now set to sign for.

The player’s agent told KBS News that there had indeed been talks with SD Huesca but that the La Liga club had then swooped to offer a deal.

KBS quoting Ki’s agent:

“Ki Sung-yeung is leaving today to sign a deal with (Real) Mallorca.

“We decided to enter the Spanish league and we went to the second league SD Huesca.

“But after the contact with Huesca, the first division came to call and we decided to go to Mallorca.

“I think Mallorca is a good place to play football because of the weather.”

Real Mallorca are currently third bottom of Liga in a tight relegation battle, only two points separating the bottom four clubs.

The Mag – 18 February 2020:

Ki Sung-yeung has left Newcastle United on transfer deadline day (31 January 2020) but instead of transferring to another club, he came to an agreement with NUFC to bring his contract to a premature end.

With the three loan signings in January, Ki Sung-yeung was set to almost certainly find himself left out of the 25 man Premier League NUFC squad named after this transfer window.

He could have picked up Premier League wages until the end of June doing nothing, so great to see that unlike others he made a decision based on wanting to play football rather than money.

As a free agent he could/can join a club any time and wasn’t tied to the transfer window deadline.

News now on Tuesday that Ki Sung-Yeung is close to joining up with a new club.

South Korean media outlet YTN say that the 31 year old had hoped to return to the club where he started his career, FC Seoul, but that he had failed to reach an agreement to go back and play football in South Korea.

YTN say that the former Newcastle player has got offers on the table from both the Middle East and MLS, with the new season kicking off in North America in early March.

However, the favourite is now claimed to be a move to Spain, Ki Sung-yeung reported to be in talks with SD Huesca.

They are currently fourth in the Spanish second tier, only one point behind Zaragoza in second and six points adrift of Cadiz at the top, in the battle for promotion to La Liga.

Newcastle United official announcement on 31 January 2020:

‘Newcastle United can confirm that midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has left St. James’ Park by mutual consent.

The 31-year-old former Korea Republic international’s contract was due to expire in the summer, but his last Premier League appearance came in a 5-0 defeat at Leicester City in September and the player and club have now come to a joint agreement which sees him depart with immediate effect.

He signed for the Magpies after his contract with Swansea City expired in July 2018, and made 23 appearances in all competitions. However, only four of them came this season.

Speaking to nufc.co.uk, Ki said: “I am always grateful for our fans’ support.

“It was great honour and happiness of mine to play for such a great club as Newcastle United.

“I never forget the time with Newcastle Fans. It is a pity that I could not do better but sometimes in football, there are things I could not overcome.

“Thanks a lot to everybody and so long.”

Newcastle United thank Ki for his service and wish him well for the future.’

