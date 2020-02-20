Opinion

Capital gains – Mike Ashley to see 15th Newcastle United Premier League win in London on Saturday?

Only six days after the four goal collapse at Arsenal, Newcastle fans are travelling back down to London.

That is, those Newcastle fans who aren’t already in London.

As any regular away traveller knows, matches in London and the south in general, tend to see many/most of the Newcastle fans in the away end being exiles living down that way.

It will be no different at Crystal Palace on Saturday, NUFC exiles ‘enjoying’ a game on their doorstep.

As one of them, having lived in and around London for many years, I have put together the following, all of Newcastle’s Premier League victories in London during Mike Ashley’s reign:

2007/08 – Tottenham, Fulham

2008/09 – None

2010/11 – Arsenal

2011/12 – Chelsea

2012/13 – QPR

2013/14 – Tottenham, West Ham, Crystal Palace

2014/15 – Tottenham

2015/16 – Tottenham

2017/18 – West Ham

2018/19 – Fulham

2019/20 – Tottenham, West Ham

Number of wins:

5 – Tottenham

3 – West Ham

2 – Fulham

1 – Arsenal, Crystal Palace, QPR, Chelsea

Looking on the bright side…in only one of Ashley’s Premier League seasons (2008/09 relegation one) have Newcastle failed to win any.

A win at Palace would also equal the record of three PL London wins under Mike Ashley, achieved in 2013/14 against the very same clubs – Tottenham, West Ham and Palace…

However, reality is that only 14 wins in London since the 2006/07 season is dismal.

The highlights in that time?

For me, it would be the Keegan 4-1 win at Tottenham in 2008 and the Andy Carroll header at Arsenal in 2010, only a few weeks before Chris Hughton was disgracefully sacked by Mike Ashley.

As for low points, Saturday’s opponents provided that, seeing Alan Pardew’s smug face as Palace won 5-1, would take some beating.

I do though console myself with the knowledge this isn’t a new thing.

Imagine going four years and 29 games without a Premier League win in London?

Imagine ending that run with a 3-1 win at Arsenal which took you top of the Premier League?

I was there to see it in December 2001 with goals from Andy O’Brien, Alan Shearer and Laurent Robert.

With away matches we live for such moments.

I hope to see another one on Saturday but with the two most boring teams in the Premier League lining up against each other, I fear the worst.

