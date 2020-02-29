Opinion

Burnley fans celebrating already ahead of Newcastle United match – Interesting comments

Burnley fans are very much looking up these days.

After picking up only 24 points from their opening 22 Premier League matches, adding another 13 in their last five games has transformed the picture.

A win at St James Park could see Burnley only one point off fifth place in the table.

The recent run includes a 2-0 win at Old Trafford and beating third placed Leicester, last Saturday seeing a 3-0 home stroll over Bournemouth,

No wonder the Burnley fan are travelling with confidence, give or take the odd pessimist, to face a Newcastle team that is struggling badly, one win in nine PL matches and seven goals in the last eleven.

The Burnley fans already celebrating regardless, a first Saturday afternoon match at St James Park for them since the early 80s, many visiting supporters looking forward to making a day/weekend of it in our great city.

Burnley fans commenting via their Up The Clarets message board:

‘Prediction is no hand shakes and 2-1 to the Clarets.’

‘We can be confident enough to go and get a win here, but we must not be complacent.

We are a much better team than Newcastle and, in contrast to their indifferent form, our form is red hot.

Go and do the basics of any away result; keep it tight, get the home crowd restless.’

‘First goal will be vital,if they get it they’ll try and shut up shop,if we get it their fans could turn quickly,there’s already unrest with Ashley’s ownership.’

‘Top scorer for the Mags Jonjo Shelvey is available for selection. With five goals so far, he is ahead of seven players on two goals apiece.

£60 million worth Joelinton & Almiron have three between them. That fat cockney Ashley needs to get his wallet out and buy some players.’

‘A win at Newcastle would surely guarantee another year in the PL. What a difference a few weeks make.

Players must be buzzing following the recent run of form. Bring them on!!’

‘This team oozes a real, visible , tight knit , togetherness.’

‘Burnley have 10 clean sheets now. Only Liverpool have more. Amazing stat!’

‘Imagine if we hadn’t had a few bad patches without the togetherness.

Frightening what Dyche can get out of his players.

Surely after we beat Liverpool and secure our champions league place at the end of the season Dyche will be contending with Klopp for MOS.’

‘A pity we didn’t get enough tickets, I am in with the Newcastle fans.’

‘Going to Newcastle for a drink and make use of the city centre.”

‘Any Newcastle city centre pubs where Burnley fans are meeting and made welcome?’

‘Quayside for me and my lot, probably my favourite city in the UK is Newcastle.’

‘Bodega.’

‘By the station then Rosies bar near Chinese gate.’

‘One of the boozers in The Gate for us… only 5 mins walk from the ground too.’

‘A very bad ground for us to win at all though we have had big gaps and its only about 6 to 8 times we have played them their since our last win in the seventies 1976.

8th time of asking should be due a win and hopefully i will be there to see it ‘

‘No doubt we’ve been in much better form than Newcastle of late (13 points from last 5 games v 5 points from last 5 games) but our season has been one of ups and downs and I’m not sure we can keep up such good form indefinitely.

So, being pessimistic…0-2 Vydra to score again and Wood t0 come off the bench and score the second.’

‘I know I’m placing myself as a hostage to fortune by saying this, but Newcastle’s blunt strike force against our tight defence can not be filling their fans with much hope. We’re going to have to play particularly below our current standards, and they well above theirs in order for them to score.’

‘Newcastle won’t score, we will. Wood with the winner off the bench.’

‘This one has goalless draw written all over it. Neither side will want to lose, both will set up defensively and they will cancel each other out. 0-0 both sides happy.’

‘We have changed the way we play and I feel that is down to the intellegence of our players and realising that our strikers have different skills.

You could also credit SD with giving them the freedom to attack how they like, as ling as they defend as requested.’

‘When we played Newcastle at home this season we received some really generous donations from their supporters for Clarets for Foodbanks so if you are going to St. James’ Park this Saturday you might consider taking a donation for …’

‘Will certainly be interesting to see what happens at Newcastle next week. They will give us a totally different game to the one Bournemouth gave us today, and will not be anywhere near as generous with the space afforded in behind.’

‘I don’t think anyone would be surprised if any team beneath us, Southampton or Newcastle get relegated.’

