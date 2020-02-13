News

Burnley fans bought all tickets for Newcastle and after asking for extra allocation have sold out again

Good news for Burnley fans this season.

This season sees them playing at St James Park on a Saturday for the first time in almost 40 years.

The last time was in the old Division Two in the early 80s, with the three Premier League visits since then taking place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

After bringing minimal numbers of fans these last two occasions since Newcastle’s promotion, this time we will see a fair few more Burnley fans in the away sections.

The initial allocation quickly sold out and last week they requested a further allocation, Burnley fans snapping them up quickly as well.

Looking on the official Newcastle United ticketing site, there are still tickets available for Newcastle fans for this next home match (29 February), including some in Level 7 where away fans would usually be.

No figures mentioned but it looks as though Burnley fans have bought between 2,000 and 2,500 tickets now their extra allocation has sold out.

No doubt plenty of Burnley fans will be taking the opportunity to make a real day/weekend of their Saturday match visit.

