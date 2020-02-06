News

Broadcasters confirm which four FA Cup fifth round games will be shown on Live TV

The FA Cup fifth round matches all take place midweek for the first time.

Thursday eventually bringing confirmation of when all eight ties will be played.

BT Sport and BBC1 are each showing two games live, meaning that the full schedule of games is now finalised.

Despite earlier reports stating that FA Cup fifth round games would be played between Tuesday 3 March and Thursday 5 March, the eight games are actually spread out from the Monday (2 March) to the Thursday (5 March).

I have a feeling that playing these fifth round games all in midweek might not be a one-off, as it will surely suit both the FA and the broadcasters to have this kind of spread of live games across an entire midweek.

These are the four games chosen for Live TV and then the full FA Cup fifth round schedule below:

Monday 2 March 2020: Portsmouth v Arsenal (7.45pm) – Live on BT Sport

Tuesday 3 March 2020: Chelsea v Liverpool (7.45pm) – Live on BBC1

Wednesday 4 March 2020: Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City (7.45pm) – Live on BBC1

Thursday 5 March 2020: Derby County v Manchester United (7.45pm) – Live on BT Sport

The full FA Cup fifth round schedule:

Monday 2 March 2020:

Portsmouth v Arsenal (7.45pm)

Tuesday 3 March 2020:

Chelsea v Liverpool (7.45pm)

Reading v Sheffield United (8pm)

West Brom v Newcastle United (8pm)

Wednesday 4 March 2020:

Leicester City v Birmingham City (7.45pm)

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City (7.45pm)

Tottenham v Norwich City (7.45pm)

Thursday 5 March 2020:

Derby County v Manchester United (7.45pm)

