News

Bizarre Harry Redknapp logic as he weighs up Arsenal and Newcastle United

Harry Redknapp has been giving his ‘expert’ view on Sunday’s match at the Emirates.

The former Spurs boss previewing Arsenal v Newcastle amongst others.

Asked to tip a number of teams to win, amongst the victories Harry Redknapp has predicted his old club Tottenham to win at Villa, as well as Sunderland to triumph at Oxford.

What about Sunday teatime though?

Redknapp says that Newcastle fans will be happy with likely Premier League survival and the fact they are seeing a bit of an FA Cup run, though he thinks Steve Bruce’s team will lose on Sunday.

He talks mostly about Arsenal and makes some quite bizarre over the top predictions that aren’t grounded in any real logic.

Despite winning only five of their 24 Premier League matches since beating Newcastle in the first game of the season, Redknapp now claims Arsenal are set to go on a long successful run of results which will take them from 10th to top six and even possibly top four.

I think even Arsenal fans will think this is a wind up as the last 17 PL matches have only produced two Arsenal wins.

Harry Redknapp talks about a ‘relatively soft’ set of fixtures after this weekend, Arsenal having to play Everton, West Ham, Brighton, Southampton, Norwich and Wolves.

The bottom line is that against these six clubs this season, Arsenal only got one win, as well as four draws and one defeat.

It isn’t even as though the appointment of Mikel Arteta has given big positives, only one win in his eight PL games at Arsenal, with six draws and one defeat.

The fickle Arsenal fans are always quick to turn on their players so for my money, I think Steve Bruce should be setting his team up to try and get that first goal, instead of the usual ultra-defensive set-up and inviting Arsenal to dominate and gain confidence.

This Arsenal team aren’t great and the result prove that, this should be a game where Newcastle would be disappointed to come away with nothing.

Harry Redknapp talking to BetVictor:

“Arsenal are battling to remain in the top half and find themselves ten points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

“It’s very surprising the Gunners have tasted victory on only six occasions in the PL this season and thirteen draws have really derailed their hopes.

“They will expect a maximum return at home to Newcastle however, although the visitors have moved clear of the relegation zone thanks to a recent unbeaten four-match run.

“Victory over Oxford in the cup gives [Newcastle] fans a fifth-round tie away at West Brom to look forward to and a good run there coupled with another season of safety in the top flight should ensure relative calm in the North East.

“It’s vital that Arsenal now start to put a number of wins on the scoreboard.

“Three consecutive home games and a fixture list that looks relatively soft in the next six weeks, should help them quickly move towards the top six and possibly beyond.”

