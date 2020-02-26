News

BBC now decide to show West Brom v Newcastle United on live TV – Newcastle United Live TV matches

On Monday it was confirmed there was another to add to the list of Newcastle United Live TV matches.

The Newcastle v West Ham Premier League match belatedly confirmed as moving to Friday 10 April with an 8pm kick-off.

Now the BBC have also decided to add a match to the growing number of Newcastle United Live TV matches.

Thankfully though, no date/time changes on this one.

Next Tuesday (3 March 2020), BBC 1 are showing Chelsea v Liverpool (7.45pm kick-off) in the FA Cup fifth round.

However, the BBC have now confirmed they are also showing West Brom v Newcastle United (8pm kick-off).

You can watch the NUFC match via the BBC red button and the BBC Sport online website

Next Wednesday (4 March 2020) BBC1 are showing Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City (7.45pm), plus Spurs v Norwich (7.45pm) live as well now via the BBC red button and BBC Sport online website.

If you miss the Newcastle match altogether, there is also an FA Cup highlights programme on BBC2 on Thursday 5 March at 11.15pm.

The ‘confirmed’ match schedule so far – up to end of March 2020:

August

Sunday 11 Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1 2pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 17 Norwich 3 Newcastle 1 3pm

Sunday 25 Tottenham 0 Newcastle 1 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 31 Newcastle 1 Watford 1 3pm

September

Saturday 14 Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1 12.30pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 21 Newcastle 0 Brighton 0 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Sunday 29 Leicester 5 Newcastle 0 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

October

Sunday 6 October Newcastle United 1 Man Utd 0 (4.30pm) (Sky Sports)

Saturday 19 October Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 3pm

Sunday 27 October Newcastle 1 Wolves 1 2pm (Sky Sports)

November

Saturday 2 November – West Ham 2 Newcastle 3 3pm

Sat 9 November – Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 1 3pm

Monday 25 November – Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0 8pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 30 November – Newcastle 2 Manchester City 2 12.30pm (BT Sport)

December

Thursday 5 – Sheff United 0 Newcastle 2 7.30pm (Amazon Prime)

Sunday 8 – Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 2pm

Saturday 14 – Burnley 1 Newcastle 0 3pm

Saturday 21 – Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 3pm

Thursday 26 – Man Utd 4 Newcastle United 1 5.30pm (Amazon Prime)

Saturday 28 – Newcastle 1 Everton 2 3pm

January 2020

Wednesday 1 – Newcastle 0 Leicester 3 3pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 4 – Rochdale 1 Newcastle 1 12.31pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 11 – Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 3pm

Tuesday 14 – Newcastle 4 Rochdale 1 7.45pm

Saturday 18 – Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Tuesday 21 – Everton 2 Newcastle 2 7.30pm

Saturday 25 – Newcastle 0 Oxford 0 3pm

February 2020

Saturday 1 – Newcastle 0 Norwich City 0 3pm

Tuesday 4 – Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 (AET) 8.05pm (BBC1)

Sunday 16 – Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 22 – Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 0 3pm

Saturday 29 – Newcastle v Burnley 3pm

March 2020

Tuesday 3 – West Brom v Newcastle 8pm (BBC red button and the BBC Sport online website)

Saturday 7 – Southampton v Newcastle 3pm

Saturday 14 – Newcastle v Sheff Utd 3pm

Saturday 21 – Newcastle v Aston Villa (h) 3pm

April 2020

Saturday 4 Bournemouth v Newcastle 3pm

Fri 10 Newcastle v West Ham 8pm (Sky Sports)

Sat 18 Man City v Newcastle 3pm

Sat 25th Watford v Newcastle 3pm

