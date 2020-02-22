News

Average Newcastle United Live TV matches audiences compared to other 19 Premier League clubs

An interesting study published on Saturday, shows the UK audiences for Newcastle United Live TV matches this season.

The figures have been put together by The Star, using data from BARB (Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board).

They show the average viewing figures for Newcastle United Live TV matches, compared to the other 19 Premier League clubs.

The report says that the data used is from BARB’s available figures from the start of the season until February 9 and do not include games shown on Amazon Prime.

They also say that figures weren’t unavailable for a total of 11 unspecified Premier League games shown on Sky/BT.

Most watched team by average viewers:

Liverpool – 1,662,801

Manchester United – 1,520,948

Tottenham Hotspur – 1,286,847

Chelsea – 1,143,175

Manchester City – 1,136,054

Arsenal – 1,117,644

Wolverhampton Wanderers – 1,108,265

Everton – 1,064,044

Norwich City – 987,411

Newcastle United – 955,915

Sheffield United – 944,188

Leicester City – 869,820

Aston Villa – 865,251

Watford – 814,270

Southampton – 760,833

Brighton & Hove Albion – 739,313

Burnley – 703,005

Crystal Palace – 658,897

West Ham United – 636,296

Bournemouth – 625,427

A reality check to see the likes of Everton, Wolves and Norwich getting more TV viewers, with Sheffield United just behind.

Reality is though, as a neutral you would have to little else in your life if you chose to watch the football Steve Bruce has served up this season. Best summed up by Bruce himself, when after the last home game (0-0) against rock bottom Norwich, he said his tactics had been to put a team out that was ‘difficult to beat’, luckily for TV viewers that game wasn’t shown on live TV.

Indeed, that is becoming a bit of a trend…

Not one single Newcastle match was chosen by Sky/BT in March.

Whilst last night initially saw now one NUFC match chosen for April, until later it was confirmed that Newcastle v West Ham will be shown by Sky Sports.

It means that of the next 10 matches (including West Brom in the FA Cup) until the end of April, only one of the 10 is on Live TV for UK audiences.

Bottom line is that TV bosses want to give the audiences what they want and whilst Newcastle fans have little choice but to stick with it, you can’t blame neutrals for switching off NUFC this season, Newcastle United under Steve Bruce have been easily the worst to watch of all 20 Premier League clubs this season.

