Astonishing BBC TV audience figures for Oxford v Newcastle in wider context

The Oxford v Newcastle match turned out to be a bit of a classic FA Cup match.

Premier League side Newcastle United bossing things and quickly going two goals ahead, seemingly cruising to victory.

Only for League One Oxford United to battle back with two goals in the closing stages, to take the game to extra-time.

Oxford continued into extra-time still on the ascendancy until Newcastle rallied and those watching seeing an even game that could go either way, which Allan Saint-Maximin dramatically won for NUFC with a brilliant goal four minutes before penalties were set to decide things.

As well as 11,520 packed into the Kassam Stadium, there were those watching on the box, with BBC1 showing the game live.

Now those TV viewing figures have been made public and very impressive numbers indeed.

An average of 3.5m TV viewers tuning in to watch Oxford v Newcastle, with a peak of 4.8m viewers.

To put this into context…

On Sunday 19 January 2020, Liverpool beat Man Utd 2-0 and this produced the biggest Premier League TV audience of the season so far.

That had a peak audience of 4.0m and an average of 3.48m when it was shown on Sky Sports live.

Quite incredible when what was really a nothing much FA Cup fourth round replay, unless you support Oxford or Newcastle, ends up with a bigger UK TV audience than any Premier League match this season.

Or indeed pretty much any season…

Article in/on The Mirror on 28 December 2019:

Five largest ever UK TV audiences for Premier League matches on Sky Sports: (up to 28 December 2019):

1. Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United, 30 April 2012 (4.04million)

2. Arsenal 2-2 Manchester United, 16 April 2003 (3.43million)

3. Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City, 10 November 2019 (3.35million)

4. Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool, 20 October 2019 (3.28million)

5. Chelsea 3-3 Manchester United, 5 February 2012 (3.26million)

It just shows how easy it is to forget the power of terrestrial TV channels, when only one Premier League match on Sky Sports has ever had a higher UK TV audience than Oxford v Newcastle last night.

