Arsenal fans comments show the issues and mood ahead of facing Newcastle United

Arsenal fans watched their team kick off the season with a 1-0 win at St James Park.

Missing most of their best players that day in August, the signs were positive for the Gunners.

Little did they suspect that they would reach today with only another five wins in the next 24 Premier League matches.

Indeed, the Arsenal fans have witnessed only two victories in these last 17 PL games.

After forcing out a second manager inside 18 months, Arsenal fans saw popular former player Mikel Arteta replace Unai Emery on 20 December 2019.

However, that has been no magic instant answer, with only one win in eight league games.

Amusingly, the Arsenal fans are less than happy with their comments ahead of the Newcastle game and obviously feeling very sorry for themselves.

My heart bleeds for them…

Arsenal fans commenting via their Arsenal Mania and Online Arsenal message boards:

‘If we ever have to endure a season worse than this one in our lifetimes then I won’t be happy.’

‘I thought this about 2017/18, turns out that season wasn’t as bad looking back…’ (ED: Arsenal finished 6th in league that season, plus got to final of League Cup and semi final of Europa League!)’

‘I expect a win and a clean sheet.

Our defence is as rock solid as I can remember and Newcastle are notorious for creating little or no chances.’

‘Not sure people are taking the idea of relegation seriously enough.’

‘If we don’t beat this Newcastle side I’ll seriously start to dread it.’

‘Arteta has improved our defensive organisation but our attacking play has been hopeless.’

‘4-0. Expecting 3 wins on the trot before we take a point at Man city.

The ship has steadied, time to set sail.’

‘I think the break will do us some good. I’ve watched Newcastle a fair bit this season and they have been awful.

Not as defensively solid as other lower teams and sh.t going forward. If we dont win this game we deserve to stay in the bottom 10.’

‘Finally a game, the winter break is boring.’

‘I’d like to see Nelson and Pepe either side of Aubameyang.

With the Europa games coming Arteta should be looking to rotate Lacazette and Auba, not play them together.’

‘These next couple of home games I’m hoping to see some kind of attacking plan. We need to create more shooting opportunities and chances.

Think we are somewhere near the bottom on those stats.’

‘So. We may have a chance at the CL if we finish 5th. Wish this news had come out after the game because I now expect us to royally f.ck up this weekend.’

‘Pepe has started in all of our last 5 wins and has been influential in most of them. Hope he gets a start.’

‘Ever the pessimist I am but if we don’t win this then I give up on this notion that Arteta has improved us.’

‘These are games we should be winning. If we are to be taken serious again.’

‘At the moment we struggle against anyone.

We recently played 2 games against Bournemouth. The worst team in the league form wise (at that time they had lost 10 in their last 12 games) yet we barely looked any better than them.

Newcastle, however bad they seem to be, are still a better side than the current shambles of a Bournemouth team.

That is not mentioning Newcastle this season have beaten Sp**s, Chelsea, Man Utd and drew with City.

That can’t all be a fluke, they can be a dangerous side on their day.

We really need to start producing better performances against teams like these.

We can’t use the excuse of not having the players. We undoubtedly have better players than Newcastle, so if we get the tactics right we should be dispatching them comfortably.

I wouldn’t hold my breath though.’

‘Cherry picking stats. Bournemouth also beat Chelsea and man united.’

‘Think this will be a bit tough actually, Newcastle like us are sh.te going forwards but are extremely well drilled defensively.’

‘Wonder what would happen to Mike Ashley if he ever got into a Newcastle away end now.’

‘It’s one of the few games we should win well. Newcastle are poor away from home.’

‘I think this game will be a good barometer reading on how good Arteta is going to be.

He’s had the winter break and a few months to work his thing and now needs to lead us above Everton in the next few weeks to make it look like he was the better choice than Ancelotti.’

‘Feels like a run of games where we really need to start winning beginning with Newcastle or we could really be closer to the relegation zone than we are to the Top 4 at the end of the season.

A confidence boosting 5-1 win to set us up for the run in into the final third of the season.’

‘This has to be the game Arteta been waiting for.

Newcastle have some very winnable fixtures coming up and think an early goal means they’ll sack it off.’

‘I think we’ve beaten Newcastle at home in every game since the 10/11 season. But we’ve never been as bad as we are this season.

Like to think we edge it. Arsenal 1-0.’

‘Part of me thinks, if we’re going to have a sh.t season, why not compound our misery and get all these favourable monkeys off our back?

Lose to Newcastle now while it’s not important lol.

(I’m a very superstitious football fan).’

‘No way Jose.

Newcastle at home is just a fixture you win (Newcastle away as well mostly if you’re Arsenal).’

‘The 5-3 game just after we signed Malcolm MacDonald was one of my favourite ever games as an Arsenal fan.’

‘Great player, built like a tank, great in the air and one of the strongest strikers I’ve seen, shame about his teeth.’

‘Had three seasons playing with knee problems and still hit thirty goal seasons for us.

Fun fact the surgeon who done his final op and had to tell him his career was over was named Bram Stoker.’

