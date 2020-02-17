Opinion

Arsenal fans comments before AND after beating Newcastle United 4-0

Interesting to have a look at what Arsenal fans were saying before kick-off on Sunday and then after the 4-0 victory over Newcastle United.

After only two victories in their last 17 PL games, including only one PL victory in eight under Mikel Arteta, fair to say confidence wasn’t great before the match.

With even talk of getting into relegation for some, as well as creeping doubts on Arteta as well.

However, four goals later and suddenly the Gunners are back and Mikel Arteta is a genius!

As usual there were masses of empty seats at the Emirates on Sunday, there looked like at least 10,000 hadn’t bothered turning up despite paying for their tickets, as is often the case for all but their most glamorous matches.

Amusing then that Arsenal fans are blaming the empty seats on Storm Dennis! This despite the Newcastle away end being full and we are supposed to believe there is a storm pretty much every time Arsenal are at home…?

With the game, personally I don’t think Arsenal were that great and didn’t need to be to beat Newcastle.

The Magpies gifting the opener when allowing Aubameyang a free header and then letting Arsenal control from there on, the Gunners’ 4-0 scoreline misleading thanks to two lucky late goals. Newcastle were poor but Arsenal weren’t all that, it wasn’t a 4-0 match.

Arsenal fans commenting via their Arsenal Mania and Online Arsenal message boards:

PRE-MATCH:

‘If we ever have to endure a season worse than this one in our lifetimes then I won’t be happy.’

‘I thought this about 2017/18, turns out that season wasn’t as bad looking back…’ (ED: Arsenal finished 6th in league that season, plus got to final of League Cup and semi final of Europa League!)’

‘4-0. Expecting 3 wins on the trot before we take a point at Man city.

The ship has steadied, time to set sail.’

‘Not sure people are taking the idea of relegation seriously enough.’

‘If we don’t beat this Newcastle side I’ll seriously start to dread it.’

‘I think the break will do us some good. I’ve watched Newcastle a fair bit this season and they have been awful.

Not as defensively solid as other lower teams and sh.t going forward. If we dont win this game we deserve to stay in the bottom 10.’

‘These next couple of home games I’m hoping to see some kind of attacking plan. We need to create more shooting opportunities and chances.

Think we are somewhere near the bottom on those stats.’

‘We really need to start producing better performances against teams like these.

We can’t use the excuse of not having the players. We undoubtedly have better players than Newcastle, so if we get the tactics right we should be dispatching them comfortably.

I wouldn’t hold my breath though.’

‘If we don’t win this then I give up on this notion that Arteta has improved us.’

‘These are games we should be winning. If we are to be taken serious again.’

‘Wonder what would happen to Mike Ashley if he ever got into a Newcastle away end now.’

‘It’s one of the few games we should win well. Newcastle are poor away from home.’

‘I think this game will be a good barometer reading on how good Arteta is going to be.

‘Feels like a run of games where we really need to start winning beginning with Newcastle or we could really be closer to the relegation zone than we are to the Top 4 at the end of the season.

A confidence boosting 5-1 win to set us up for the run in into the final third of the season.’

‘This has to be the game Arteta been waiting for.’

‘I think we’ve beaten Newcastle at home in every game since the 10/11 season. But we’ve never been as bad as we are this season.

Like to think we edge it. Arsenal 1-0.’

POST-MATCH:

‘Why are there so many empty seats? Are the tickets sold but people don’t show up or is it not selling out? Team needs the crowd support.’

‘Because of storm Dennis.’

‘Mustafi inexplicably just followed St Max down the wing early in the game and didn’t try to close him down or tackle him. He’s still stupid.’

‘Was just running with him from near the half-way line and allowed him to cross.’

‘I found myself a bit frustrated early in the match but in the end it was a convincing win with our attack finally clicking well in a game. Yeah it was only Newcastle but I’ll take it.’

‘The fans booing Danny Rose for 90 minutes, even when 3-0 up and cruising…they are the real Man (or Men I guess) of the match!’

‘When was the last time we convincingly beat anybody? I’m so happy right now!’

‘What a manager Arteta is!’

‘4-0 dub against the geordies!!!!!!’

‘Comfortable win against these teams at home should be the norm for us going forward.’

‘Today shows again how much Arsenal means in my life.

Perfect second half. This is major for us.’

‘Arteta you are the chosen one.’

‘How sh.t is their defence and Dubravka when even Özil scores.’

‘You could see at the end of the first half we were getting into gear.

We absolutely suffocated Newcastle from then on and if there is more to come like that then I am very, very excited.’

‘Almiron is such a theatrical, diving pr.ck.’

‘I might be one of few people that think the 4 nil scoreline was flattering. We wasted half of the game doing nothing, had to turn up in the second half.

We let Saint-Maximan literally have the ball and do what he pleased, Bellerin was getting torn to shreds with no help from anyone.

We started getting in the game when Newcastle started to abandon their low block, because before that we had no answers.

Good performance though in the second half and very pleased with the 3 pts!’

‘Unai Emery created a toxic atmosphere at Arsenal. A mix of arrogance, excuses to find to justify the bad performances, isolated some players, put them against each other.

Now every player smile and is fully focused. It’s only thanks to Mikel Arteta.’

‘Was bemused in the first half looked like emery football. Arteta must have had a great team talk at halftime which fills me with hope for him!‘

‘Granted Newcastle are dog sh.t, but still! Hopefully this can give us some momentum.’

‘Newcastle’s keeper is horrendous.

Could have easily collected the first goal and now that blunder’

