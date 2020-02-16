Videos

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0 – Watch official match highlights here as NUFC collapse after decent first half

It ended Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0 on Sunday afternoon.

A fairly even first half with very little happening, maybe Newcastle even just shading it with a couple of chances.

A completely different story after the break though.

Arsenal shaking off the lack of confidence from only two wins in their last 17 Premier League games.

Once the first goal went in nine minutes after the break, it was curtains for NUFC.

The Gunners didn’t even have to be that good, just leaned on the visitors and the opportunities came.

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 16 February 2020 4.30pm

Goals:

Arsenal:

Aubameyang 54, Pepe 57, Ozil 90, Lacazette 90+5

Possession was Arsenal 69%, Newcastle 31%

Total shots were Arsenal 15 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Arsenal 7, Newcastle 2

Corners were Arsenal 5, Newcastle 6

Crowd: 60,188 (3,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Dubravka, Lazaro (Hayden 74), Fernandez (Ritchie 75), Lascelles, Clark (Schar 83), Rose, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Matty Longstaff, Lejeune, Atsu

