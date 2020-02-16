Opinion

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players

Ahead of today’s game, we asked Jamie Swan to give us his match ratings after the final whistle, the game ending Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0.

This has invariably been an unhappy trip for us Mags.

More often than not we have come up against a team flying high and playing football from a different planet.

This afternoon we came up against a team very much from the same planet and in relative turmoil by their standards.

Obviously not though by our standards of turmoil under Mike Ashley!

I never really fancy us down there but they are so average that they were there to be got at. Unfortunately ‘getting’ at anyone has not been in our vocabulary this season.

Very bright start and there was a lot to be hopeful about. St Maximin in particular and Almiron running at pace at the Arsenal back line and they looked shaky.

Ultimately, no goals and poor final decisions.

Cue, a second half capitulation.

A pitiful demolition where as good as we were first half, we were much, much worse in the second half.

First goal a free header from Aubameyang from a nothing lifted ball that fell in the gap between Fernandez and Lazaro. No chance Dubravka.

Seconds later, it’s two for a tap in – game over.

A sickening third from the boggle-eyed little t.rd Ozil that Dubravka fluffed into the net, followed by a fourth that Lacazette spooned in off his standing foot for a skewed tap in.

A lot of triumphant backslapping go on from their lot but asides ASM unluckily hitting the post, we didn’t lay a flipping glove on them second half.

Bruce couldn’t change the game at 2-0 as it was pretty much gone but bringing on Hayden at right wing-back was an eyebrow raiser.

Not buying a striker in the window was crackers.

Nobody at all to at least change things around, leaves anyone with the brains they were born with shaking their heads in dismay.

Some winnable games on paper coming up…but games that we must not lose due to where we all are in this logjam at the bottom of the sh.te heap.

Marks out of ten:

Dubravka – 5

Not his best game. Got a lot of credit in the bank IMHO.

Lazaro – 4

Probably not a wing back. Good going forward but couldn’t defend.

Fernandez – 5

Couple of great blocks and challenges first half. Subbed 2nd.

Lascelles – 4.5

Caught on heels whenever ball was pulled back.

Clark – 5.5

Put his body on the line but in doing so limped off injured after two or three heavy ones.

Rose – 5

Made one or two good runs, one found by ASM. Needs a few games, not sure he’s even fit.

Bentaleb – 4

Not at it whatsoever. CM partnership failed today.

Sean Longstaff – 4.5

See Bentaleb comment.

ASM – 7.5

Caused havoc first half. Hit post second. Probably our MOTM by a distance.

Almiron – 6.5

Broke at pace but lost ball weakly and regularly.

Joelinton – 4

Worked really hard at times. Doesn’t get in the box enough, when he does he fluffs his lines.

Subs

Ritchie – 5

Hayden – 5

Schar – N/A (Not on long enough to judge0

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 16 February 2020 4.30pm

Goals:

Arsenal:

Aubameyang 54, Pepe 57, Ozil 90, Lacazette 90+5

Possession was Arsenal 69%, Newcastle 31%

Total shots were Arsenal 15 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Arsenal 7, Newcastle 2

Corners were Arsenal 5, Newcastle 6

Crowd: 60,188 (3.000 Newcastle)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Dubravka, Lazaro (Hayden 74), Fernandez (Ritchie 75), Lascelles, Clark (Schar 83), Rose, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Matty Longstaff, Lejeune, Atsu

