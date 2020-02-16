Opinion

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s dismal defeat

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 16 February 2020 4.30pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A decent showing in the first half but abysmal after the break.

Jamie Swan:

“Shocking second half.

“Quite embarrassing against a team that are no great shakes anymore and had only won six games this season.

“Went at them first half, did as well as Arsenal no doubt.

“ASM playing well and I just didn’t see the absolute shambles coming.

“Sat back, gaps behind wing-backs exploited, not a tackle won, an absolute pathetic excuse of a performance in that final 45 minutes.

“Feel sorry for the lads and lasses who were there.”

David Punton:

“Never expected to get anything today.

“This is a very unhappy hunting ground for Mags.

“The second half collapse was awful and leaves more questions than answers.

“We have a number nine with one league goal.

“How the hell are we on 31 points?”

GToon:

“If ever there was a bogey team for us then it’s Arsenal.

“4-0 sounds like a hammering but it couldn’t be further from the truth.

“We matched Arsenal for long periods of the game and yet we come away with our usual tally of points against this lot.

“We passed the ball well, movement was reasonable and closing down was ok.

“To sum this game up, look no further than their last goal: the ball is played across the box, their bloke has a swing at it, totally misconnects and kicks it onto his standing foot which then directs the ball perfectly inside the post.”

Ben Cooper:

“An equal first half with both teams being as average as the other.

“Second half saw united’s defence fall apart as an underwhelming Arsenal bumbled their way through a mistake-ridden back line to somehow score 4 tap-ins.

“ASM looked lively, the others looked like they think 31 points will be enough.”

Steve Hickey:

“Pathetic second half.

“Once the tempo was upped, we collapsed.

“Predictable result, especially the goals.

“It makes me wonder where the next points are coming from. We aren’t safe yet.

“The decision not to buy a striker could come back to haunt us.

“Massive pressure now on the key home games. A bit like the Pardew/Carver season.

“Let’s hope we can stay up to keep faint hope of a takeover alive.”

Jamie Smith:

“I thought the first half was as well as we’ve played all season.

“Lazaro looked good and ASM back to his best.

“Felt like a missed opportunity to not be ahead, which proved itself to be the usual omen as prime sh.t Newcastle emerged to serve up a dump of a second half.

“Arsenal are far more expensively assembled and capable than us but on current form they aren’t the sort of team you get stuffed by.

“Feels like a bit of a surrender to be honest.”

Brian Standen:

“Solid in all areas, promise from the debutants and then…..

“Very disappointing result considering how organised we looked for most of the game.

“Great performance by ASM that deserved more.

“Move on!”

Nat Seaton:

“My EIGHTH visit to the Emirates and I’m yet to see us pick up a point!!!

“Other than ASM hitting the post there was not much to get excited about…

“Set up not to lose (which didn’t work) and never looking like getting anything out the game once Arsenal scored.

“We were well and truly beaten, other teams can score in added on time too…”

Paul Patterson:

“Decent enough first half away from home then Bruce had his say.

“I await excuses along the lines of players STILL tired or not up to speed after the break.

“If so Bruce will be the ultimate hypocrite…”

Jack Lacey-Hatton;

“Great first 55 minutes then….

“Disappointing that we didn’t make the most of the game being close and quite open in the first half.

“Bentalab looks ok in spells but also like someone who hasn’t played that much this season.

“Joelinton fought hard but should have scored at 0-0 and it hurt us.

“Poor collapse but to be expected when the game is so open and they have spent so long chasing shadows.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Possession was Arsenal 69%, Newcastle 31%

Total shots were Arsenal 15 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Arsenal 7, Newcastle 2

Corners were Arsenal 5, Newcastle 6

Crowd: 60,188 (3.000 Newcastle)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Dubravka, Lazaro (Hayden 74), Fernandez (Ritchie 75), Lascelles, Clark (Schar 83), Rose, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Matty Longstaff, Lejeune, Atsu

