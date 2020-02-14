News

Andy Carroll pay deal at Newcastle United made public – Report

An interesting update on Andy Carroll.

When he arrived in August at St James Park as a free agent, it was widely reported he was on a ‘pay as you play deal’.

At the time though, no figures were given to the one year contract that the striker signed.

Now though on Friday, some figures have been put to that contract.

The Guardian reporting that their information is that Andy Carroll is on a basic of around £20,000 per week.

With then the ‘pay as you play’ part of the deal, seeing the 31 year old receive an extra £75,000 each time he starts a game, plus £35,000 each time he comes off the substitutes bench.

This would mean that so far Andy Carroll has earned around £1,210,000 – approx £560,000 from his £20,000 a week basic, £300,000 from four Premier League starts, then £350,000 from 10 sub appearances.

Ahead of the Arsenal match, Steve Bruce admitted he hasn’t got a clue as to when, if ever, Andy Carroll will be picking up any more bonus payments.

The Guardian quoting Steve Bruce:

“Andy’s been dealt a cruel hand, but certain players go through their careers like that.

“Andy’s certainly unfortunate to have been one of them.

“He’s strong-minded and tough mentally and I suppose he’s had to be.

“However tough you are mentally though, it affects you if you can’t play.

“It becomes frustrating and disappointing for everybody, and, for Andy, it’s the worst scenario.

“There was a time just before Christmas when Andy had made a few assists and started a few games but unfortunately he volleyed a ball and hasn’t been the same since.

“The big problem we’ve got still is Andy’s not right, so that’s a concern going forward.

“We’re not putting a timescale on Andy’s return – it’s just the way it is.

“When he gets to a certain level in his rehabilitation he’s still not quite right so we’ll just have to keep monitoring it.”

With no reliable Premier League goalscorers of any level left at St James Park after Mike Ashley made no effort to keep Rondon and Perez, it always looked a disaster waiting to happen in Ashley and Bruce relying on goals from a player with Carroll’s injury/fitness record and Joelinton, whose career goals high was scoring eight goals in the Austrian league one season.

