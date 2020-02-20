Opinion

An interesting spot – Steve Bruce now trending for regular heavy defeats with Newcastle United?

An interesting short piece from Chris Holt.

He has looked at the record of recent Newcastle United managers when it comes to heavy defeats.

Is the slide now on and Steve Bruce finding reality biting?

Here is what Chris Holt has had to say in this brief piece and his table showing the relative comparisons:

‘Having inherited a team that lost less than 5% of top flight games by 3 goals or more (just 4 from 86).

Steve Bruce lost only 1 of his first 18 Premier League games in charge by 3 or more (5.5%).

Standards were maintained for just about half a season.

He seems to be stuggling with that since Christmas though.

He has lost 3 of the last 8 by 3 (37.5%) and as a result, has overtaken Pardew in terms of frequency of heavy defeats.’

With 26 PL games gone, these are the matches where Steve Bruce has seen his team lose by 3 or more:

29 September 2019 – Leicester 5 Newcastle 0

26 December 2019 – Man Utd 4 Newcastle 1

1 January 2020 – Newcastle 0 Leicester 3

16 February 2020 – Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0

Looking at Chris’ analysis above, you have to think it could and should have been a whole lot worse in terms of heavy defeats.

Certainly the 3-1 defeats at Norwich and Liverpool, Newcastle were very fortunate to get away with only two goal defeats, whilst in any number of other matches, even including at home against the likes of Watford, Norwich and many others, Newcastle’s goal has led a charmed life.

Whilst NUFC have somehow accumulated 31 points in 26 PL games this season, it appears all but certain Steve Bruce and his team are going to concede more and score less than in each of the two Rafa Benitez PL seasons.

Beating the 39 Newcastle scored in 2017/18 and the 42 in 2018/19 shouldn’t have been difficult but at the moment it is 24 from 26 with only Palace scoring less, something which could all change on Saturday…

When it comes to goals conceded though in total, Steve Bruce looks nailed on to’beat’ the 47 NUFC conceded in 2017/18 and the 48 in 2018/19. In each of those two seasons, only two clubs outside the top four conceding less.

This season, with already 40 conceded in 26 PL games, only four clubs have conceded more than Newcastle, three of the bottom four and Southampton who had that freak nine goal nightmare against Leicester.

The picture that builds up for us (not Chris Holt) is one of Newcastle United as a team under Steve Bruce that struggles to score and concedes a lot of goals, with an enormous amount of luck in a number of games meaning the difference between being lower mid-table and deep in the relegation zone.

Can Steve Bruce prove this wrong in the remaining 12 games and starting on Saturday against the team (Crystal Palace) with the very worst recent form (1 win in 11) in the top tier?

