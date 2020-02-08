News

Amazing the people with an opinion on Mike Ashley selling Newcastle United – Now Kevin Phillips

Kevin Phillips has been having his say on whether or not a Newcastle United takeover is happening.

It is quite extraordinary the range of people who have an opinion on what happens at St James Park.

Many/most of them having zero connection with our football club.

It is funny/strange, when at the same time you have so many people saying that Newcastle United are nothing special and fans are deluded as to how big our club is.

What is always amusing as well, is when outsiders think they know more about NUFC than they really do, just repeating lies, half-truths and misdirection that they have picked up from other ‘experts’ on Newcastle United.

The Kevin Phillips expert insight is that there won’t be a Newcastle United takeover any time soon because Mike Ashley has already owned the club a long time and so it is very likely, according to Phillips, that he will own it a few more years.

An interesting/stupid extra bit of insight from the former Sunderland striker is; ‘Newcastle fans probably don’t want to hear me say it but he (Mike Ashley) has put his money where his mouth is and there’s no question about that.’

How exactly has Ashley ‘put his money where his mouth is’…?

The NUFC owner himself has stated that he is not putting a penny into the club (an asset he owns!) and that it has to operate solely on the revenues it generates itself.

The only money Mike Ashley has put in since buying the club is the twice when he has got the club relegated, though he has later taken that money back out.

Yet Mike Ashley has still got the club owing him over £100m in the books, this is cash that was basically part of what he had to spend to buy Newcastle United. For example over £50m was still owed on the mortgage to raise St James Park from 36,000 to 52,000 capacity.

Quite ridiculous when people see this as a valid debt owed by the club to Ashley, he got an absolute bargain when you consider what other owners have spent to build new stadiums or enlarge current ones, since he bought Newcastle United.

Kevin Phillips asked by Football Insider if he expects Mike Ashley to be the owner of Newcastle United for a long time yet:

“I do to be honest because I just think, what has it been, 10 years, over 10 years (Mike Ashley has owned Newcastle)?

“And how many years has there been exactly the same but he’s still there?

“He’s obviously got very thick skin, hasn’t he, and yeah, I could honestly see him there being another one, two, three years.

“Newcastle fans probably don’t want to hear me say it but he has put his money where his mouth is and there’s no question about that.

“It’s just some of the decisions he made obviously upset the Newcastle supporters and they don’t see a way back for him.”

