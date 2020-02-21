News

Aleksandar Mitrovic ‘I will always love Newcastle but that was a big problem for me’

When Newcastle United fan Aleksandar Mitrovic arrived at St James Park, it looked the perfect match.

However, Mitro was arriving at a time of real Mike Ashley madness.

After only surviving relegation on the final day (2-0 Jonas v West Ham) of the previous season, Ashley’s plan revolved bringing in inexperienced young (two 20 year olds, a 22 year old and a 24 year old) from weak overseas leagues, relying on them to instantly improve Newcastle on the pitch AND provide future profit as the new signings increased in value.

Putting Steve McClaren in charge of the team was the final piece of the relegation jigsaw.

Both Gini Wijnaldum and Aleksandar Mitrovic did supply future transfer profit but the cost of relegation was far beyond that.

Reflecting signing on at St James Park as a 20 year old: ‘When I came to Newcastle I was very young. The period I needed to settle in… I didn’t have one. I was expected to play straight away and score goals, like Papiss Cisse did a few years before. I will always love Newcastle but that was a big problem for me.’

Those Aleksandar Mitrovic comments give a massive pointer to why Joelinton has been a disaster for Newcastle United.

Arriving as a 22 year old, the Brazilian had played one season at a decent level in the Bundesliga but in typical Newcastle United fashion, has been thrown in the deep end.

Steve Bruce has played Joelinton in every single Premier League match, starting 25 and off the bench in one, he has also started all four FA Cup games. Whether he is under orders from Mike Ashley to always play the owner’s big signing, who knows? What I do know is that if say Rafa was manager then he would be looking after Joelinton, giving him the odd break and trying to find ways to get him going.

Mitro says ‘People forget I have a good record in the Premier League — 21 goals over two seasons in teams that were relegated is not easy.’

It is true, Aleksandar Mitrovic has got an ok record in the top tier, 10 for Newcastle and 11 for Fulham. Those 21 PL goals coming at a rate of round one every three starts.

Interesting to see what happens with the Serbian striker next. If Fulham are promoted then he will almost certainly stay there but it looks a certainty he would move on otherwise as he turns 26 in September, very interesting to see what kind of club would come in for him.

Aleksandar Mitrovic speaking to The Mail:

“If you feel down, get up. This is what life is about. My father taught me, ‘After rain, the sun always comes out’.

“I had a real rainy period at Newcastle. Now, it’s really sunny. But when it’s going well, this is the time to push even harder.

“People forget I have a good record in the Premier League — 21 goals over two seasons in teams that were relegated is not easy.

‘There will always be people with negativity. I don’t listen. I have my goals, that is how I will prove myself. It’s why I play football.

“I don’t enjoy passing, running, fighting… goals are my obsession. Only strikers understand that.

“When I came to Newcastle I was very young. The period I needed to settle in… I didn’t have one. I was expected to play straight away and score goals, like Papiss Cisse did a few years before.

“I will always love Newcastle but that was a big problem for me.”

