Alan Shearer with big statement: ‘Joelinton is not a centre-forward’

Alan Shearer has made a massive statement on Joelinton ahead of Saturday’s match with Burnley.

The number nine legend declaring ‘Joelinton is not a centre-forward.’

Shearer pointing to the Brazilian’s goalcoring record in the past, as well as talking about how Newcastle ended up buying Joelinton.

Alan Shearer in the right ballpark when he talks about Joelinton never having scored more than seven in a league season before.

The 23 year old scored seven in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim last season (2018/19) and his best ever is actually eight in Austria for Rapid Vienna in 2016/17.

Shearer saying that ‘someone’ has decided to spend £40m on a player who is not a centre-forward and then decided to give him the number nine shirt and basically hope for the best…

Interestingly, Steve Bruce has made five changes to his team, with Joelinton said to be playing left midfield/wing in a 4-4-2/4-4-1-1 against B Burnley today.

Alan Shearer talking BBC Radio 5 Live:

“In terms of Joelinton.

“I think it is also important to recognise that he hadn’t scored more than six, definitely not more than seven, league goals in a season.

“Someone has decided to say right, we are going to pay £40m for you, we are going to give you the number nine shirt and you are going to play centre-forward.

“Joelinton is not a centre-forward.

“Someone at Newcastle has decided that we are going to take a huge gamble on…

“It is hard enough coming into the Premier League anyway, when you have been playing in a foreign league.

“Someone has said, go on, get on with it.

“That put huge pressure on him, himself (Joelinton).

“It is completely unfair for us to sit and judge (Joelinton).

“Of course he has to get in the box more, of course he should have scored more goals.

“But if you can imagine what that has done for his confidence, where it doesn’t even seem that he wants to get in the box now, you might have to play him in a different position.”

Presenter:

“Do you know who signed Joelinton?”

Alan Shearer:

“I think I do.”

Presenter:

“Cos it wasn’t Steve Bruce?”

Alan Shearer:

“No.”

Presenter:

“And it wasn’t Rafa?”

Alan Shearer:

“No.

“You would have to think it was the head of recruitment…”

Presenter:

“That is a bit odd?”

Alan Shearer:

“That’s Newcastle.”

