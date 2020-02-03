Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 0 Norwich 0

Saturday afternoon ended Newcastle 0 Norwich 0.

This game a case of deja vu for many Newcastle United fans.

Only seven days after a really poor goalless draw at home to League One Oxford, it was a repeat performance against the team rock bottom of the Premier League.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game.

Jamie Smith once again has the honour…:

POSITIVES

Well

We did not get beat and in the process prevented having the double done over us, by bottom of the table Norwich, therefore increasing our points total slightly, to edge further towards safety and actually (temporarily) into the top half of the table.

Err

Martin Dubravka remains brilliant.

The warm reception afforded Tim Krul today on his return to Gallowgate will, I hope, be replicated for the Slovak when he comes back in the shirt of someone more ambitious.

How About…

Struggling here lads.

I’m going to have to go on a personal level here, that today’s performance allowed me to write the headline I’m using for the first negative below…

NEGATIVES

What Does Everyone Think of the Pedestrianisation in Norwich City centre?

The additions to midfield will hopefully settle in and add more but there is no attacking impetus from the middle of the park.

They must play rugby in training given how averse some of them are to a forward pass.

Also, after his welcome return from injury, today was a harsh reminder that Matt Ritchie’s corners aren’t the best. Maybe the corner flags are a kind of kryptonite to him and that’s why he’s so mean to them?

This striker thing

Alan Shearer himself pulled apart Joelinton’s complete lack of centre forward qualities on Match of the Day.

He actually did some decent tracking back etc. but the kid just isn’t getting in the box.

On the one occasion he did get a decent header on target, Krul was his equal and Almiron squandered the follow up chance. There’s enough been said about the desperate forward position but it’s achingly obvious with every miserable week.

Three in a row

That’s three consecutive 90 minute home games with no goals at St James Park.

Admittedly one of these was well offset by an injury time winner v Chelsea but failing to threaten properly against a League One side and a team cut adrift at the bottom of the Prem, shows how clueless Newcastle are, when the onus is on them to come at a team, as opposed to sitting back and soaking up pressure.

With three relegation threatened sides in the next four home games I can only see more frustration.

Stats from BBC Sport (Half-time stats in brackets):

Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Saturday 1 February 2020 3pm

Possession was Norwich 57% (54%), Newcastle 43% (46%)

Total shots were Norwich 19 (10) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Norwich 4 (3), Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Norwich 12 (7), Newcastle 8 (2)

Crowd: 52,204 (1,800 Norwich)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle team v Norwich:

Dubravka, Yedlin (Lazaro 54), Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden (Sean Longstaff 57), Bentaleb, Almiron, Saint-Maximin (Rose 79), Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Atsu

(Alan Shearer refuses to discuss the biggest culprit in Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 shocker – Read HERE)

(Daniel Farke can’t believe Norwich didn’t win and jokes “Newcastle have so much quality up front” – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s dismal draw – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Watch the official match highlights here as NUFC get very lucky point – Read HERE)

(Usual shocking negative tactics from Steve Bruce against rock bottom club – Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Read HERE)

Follow Jamie on Twitter @Mr_Dolf