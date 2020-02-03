Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 0

Saturday afternoon ended Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 0.

It was an excellent strike from Patrick van Aanholt that decided the game.

However, it was the usual list of suspects (Dubravka, last ditch defending, poor finishing, woodwork) that kept the score down.

This time it is John Martin who has the honour…:

POSITIVES

Martin Dubravka

What more can you say about him…it could and would have been a hammering without the Slovakian.

Solely responsible for at least half of our 31 points this season and at the same time, has also stood alone so often between NUFC and a heavy defeat.

Unless Mike Ashley sells up, this summer will surely see an ambitious/successful club come in and sign up one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Avoiding widepread humiliation

Thankfully, only Palace fans and a small number of neutrals will have seen just how poor Newcastle were on Saturday.

A home side that had won only one of their last 11 Premier League matches, suddenly looking like world beaters.

None of us like the wider football community laughing at Newcastle United and that would have been the case if the scoreline had been what Palace really deserved.

One game closer

Difficult to find another positive.

When I watch Newcastle these days, I just try to think that this is one more game/day closer to when we eventually see the backs of Mike Ashley, Lee Charnley and Steve Bruce.

I’m ashamed that any of this trio have any connection to our football club.

NEGATIVES

If it’s not working, why fix it?

Apologies as I saw this elsewhere yesterday, think it was on The Mag, so not my original work.

However, it perfectly sums up what I thought when I heard the team announced.

It was like a cunning plan from the classic Blackadder World War One series, we’ll change absolutely nothing (barring the enforced Schar for Clark) and what can possibly go wrong? Same players, tactics, approach that had brought one (very lucky) win in eight PL games, now one in nine.

January signings

I have to say, not one of the three loan players deserve to keep their places.

Lazaro is now suspended but Bentaleb and Rose should be benched as well.

Quite ridiculous having the likes of Hayden and Ritchie left out to accommodate this lot. Simply helping to get them fit for the Euros in the case of two of them, who have no intention of staying at NUFC. Whilst Bentaleb is only ahead of Jack Colback in terms of who I would play in midfield from the players at the club. A massive team selection on Saturday for Burnley, spotlight very much on Steve Bruce if he keeps the likes of Rose and Bentaleb in the team.

The treatment of Joelinton

The decision of Mike Ashley and/or Steve Bruce to keep playing the Brazilian every game, is beyond cruelty.

The restraint of the Newcastle fans is quite unbelievable in not absolutely slating the number nine during matches, if this was pretty much any other fanbase he would be getting savaged.

Sometimes you need a step back before you can have a chance of going forward again. Joelinton is getting worse by the game and it is not doing him any good, or of course the team (or fans!).

Take him out of the firing line, give him a couple of appearances from the bench and mix it around how he is then used and who he s played alongside. Playing him and doing the same thing every single match must be destroying any last bit of confidence the striker has.

Stats from BBC Sport (Half-time stats in brackets):

Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 22 February 2020 3pm

Goals:

Crystal Palace:

Van Aanholt 44

Newcastle United:

Lazaro red card 90+5

Possession was Palace 44% (44%), Newcastle 56% (56%)

Total shots were Palace 18 (11) Newcastle 8 (5)

Shots on target were Palace 9 (6), Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Palace 7 (3), Newcastle 5 (3)

Crowd: (2,800 Newcastle)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Lazaro, Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Rose (Ritchie 70), Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Almiron (Gayle 70), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Subs

Darlow, Matty Longstaff, Lejeune, Yedlin, Hayden

