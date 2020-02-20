Opinion

’20+ years of management experience Steve Bruce schooled by 2 months in the job Mikel Arteta’

Not only was I livid at the four goal drubbing at Arsenal…

l was even more annoyed at the fact that no one had picked up on the ‘managerial experience’ factor between Mikel Arteta and Steve Bruce.

Bruce telling us all he has 20 years experience at managing teams, yet he was shown a masterclass after a half time team talking to from Arteta, who has less than two months experience managing a team.

This to me was the real issue on Sunday.

Yes the players must take the blame for lazy abject performances…but Steve Bruce surely learnt something about man-management from Sir Alex, or did Bruce bury his head in the sand then as well.

For me it is Bruce out, as he has no idea how to man-manage, no tactical nous and no idea about Geordie pride.

My heart goes out to the away supporters, the cost to many is near a full week’s wage for an away trip like Arsenal, yet they are subject to such poor football week in week out.

Our neighbours beat Oxford 1-0 away and yet we struggled badly for most of the 210 minutes it took Newcastle to win the fourth round tie.

The players on the pitch should pay for every away supporter’s costs at each away game.

Oh…and Matty Longstaff is better than Bentaleb, why does Bruce not see this?

I would like to see Fabian Schar in a midfield role and Saint-Maximin in the middle up front.

Message to Steve Bruce. Assign each Toon player to watch the Liverpool players who play in their position and note their movement, support of each other, energy and desire. Skill might be different but positioning, movement and desire should be equal.

I always feel this season that the Toon look unfit and lacking in movement, we never hunt in packs, Arsenal had five or six players in each attack, we have one sometimes two?

Rant over and soapbox put away.

