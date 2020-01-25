News

You couldn’t make it up…Embarrassing Steve Bruce complains about FA Cup fourth replay

A classic from Steve Bruce after the final whistle.

Though the 90 minutes plus added time of Newcastle 0 Oxford 0 was anything but a classic for the close to 50,000 NUFC fans who had paid to watch this rubbish.

The Newcastle supporters inside St James Park still none the wiser at the final whistle as to what Steve Bruce’s plan had been for his players to create chances, never mind score goals.

Karl Darlow making an excellent late save to earn Newcastle even a replay.

Oxford United instantly after the final whistle put both home and away fans in the picture regarding when the replay will be played:

“Following this afternoon’s draw the replay will be ‘All Ticket’ and will be played at Oxford on Tuesday 4th February, kick-off 7.45pm provided it is not moved for broadcasting purposes.”

Steve Bruce’s embarrassing reaction to the timing of the replay: ‘For me it’s a ridiculous situation. You’re meant to have a week off and then they’ve shoved replays in.”

The NUFC Head Coach referring to the mid-season break that means Newcastle have no Premier League games between Norwich at home on Saturday 1 February and Arsenal away on Sunday 16 February.

Two things instantly spring to mind…

When exactly should the replay have been scheduled, if not in a week and a half’s time?

More importantly, if Steve Bruce and his players can’t even score a goal, never mind win, against League One opposition at home, then they only have themselves to blame. End of.

Steve Bruce:

“I’m frustrated, disappointed, upset.

“From the first minute to the last we were never good enough in possession.

“Our whole demeanour wasn’t right and when you get off to an awful start it encourages Oxford.

“We made it really difficult for ourselves.

“The way we surrendered possession and turned the ball over.

“The amount of mistakes we made was ridiculous but we’re still in the hat. We’ll be better when we go to Oxford.

“I’m disappointed we haven’t sent the fans home in raptures.

“They’ve done their part as it was a remarkable crowd.

“It just shows what a unique club we have here.

“For me it’s a ridiculous situation.

“You’re meant to have a week off and then they’ve shoved replays in.

“The performance just wasn’t good enough and that’s disappointed.”

New loan signing:

“Bentaleb did OK.

“It was his first game for months but he got through it.

“He tired at the end but we expected him to.

“He handles the ball well and he’ll be fine.

“It was a shame Lazaro couldn’t get done in time but he’ll give us another bit of quality in forward areas.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Oxford 0 – Saturday 25 January 3pm

Possession was Oxford 38%, Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Oxford 8 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Oxford 2, Newcastle 4

Corners were Oxford 4, Newcastle 7

Crowd: 52,221 (incl approx 3,800 Oxford)

Referee: Robert Jones

Newcastle team v Oxford:

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff (Hayden 87), Bentaleb (Atsu 80), Almiron, Saint-Maximin (Matty Longstaff 70), Joelinton

Unused Subs

Elliot, Fernandez, Sorensen, Allan

