Opinion

Wolves fans comments ahead of facing Newcastle United – Confident?

Wolves fans have seen their team bounce back from a poor start to the season.

Europa League commitments maybe unsettling them early on as they lost two and picked up four draws in opening six Premier League matches.

They bounced back though and as well as getting through the Europa group stage, are now seventh in the Premier League and only a point off fifth.

Seven wins and five draws in the next 15 PL games and only three defeats.

Those defeats have all came in the last five matches but they lost to Spurs only in added time, the 1-0 at Anfield saw VAR decisions go against them at both ends, though the latest defeat at a resurgent Watford was more of a blow/worry, although Wolves had been the better team on the day apart from scoring goals.

On the subject of goals, in the last 20 PL matches only the defeat at Anfield saw them fail to score.

Fair to say that Wolves fan see this as a must win match against ‘one of those weak teams’ and indeed a fair amount of confidence, with some expecting a fair few goals…in the back of Dubravka’s net.

Wolves fans comment their Molineux Mix message board:

‘On a train from Darlington. Lots of Geordie fans and they fancy their chances of a result.

Couple of pints in the Shakespeare at new street and then heading to Mecca.’

‘Got to, just got to nail one of these weak teams at home at some point.

Is it Brucie for frostbite and a long, long hard winter then?? 4 – 0.’

‘Was going to say the same – about time somebody not very good got hammered. 4-0.’

‘Tough game, 1st goal will be important (cliche I know).

Newcastle score 1st I expected a defensive 11 from that period on. Can see Carroll isolating Coady if he plays.

We score 1st then hopefully they’ll have to come out a bit more which should hopefully give us the space to play in.’

‘Rested, ready, fired up. We are good to go gain those 3 points.

Wolves 3 – 1 Newcastle.’

‘When I’m confident Wolves will win we tend not to, so I’ll say 2-1 to Newcastle. Jimenez penalty for us.’

‘I’m feeling a mauling today, going for 4 or 5 against the Toon……in confident mood.’

‘Wolves 3 – 1 Toon Army.

A week to recharge our batteries, and we will be raring to go.’

‘Important game today, Newcastle at home is the kinda game we really need to be targeting as three points.

No good beating teams like City if we don’t win these matches.

Plus it’s always nice to get one over that Steve Bruce, charmless c.nt.

Team kinda picks itself in the sense that we don’t have too many other options!’

‘Yep. Time to show what’s what. Do we deserve to be up there with the big boys? Are we ready to stand our ground?’

‘Hoping for 2-0 but they will be tough to beat.’

‘Tight win. 1-0 Raúl.’

‘Newcastle are missing most of their team, we’ve had a full week to rest – some players will have had a little more, this is set up for a good win. 4-0.’

‘Newcastle always seems to be the game, where we drag something out – as proved in the last three with that Doc winner at St James and the two 1-1s.

Hopefully our strength will repeat what we did against City.

Off days like against Watford are not what’s needed, particularly with dreams of the Top 4 still very much alive.

Think we’ll win 2-0, but as it always is v the Toon, it won’t be easy!’

‘Team depends a little on injuries/recoveries….also whether some of the fringe players e.g. Kilman gets to start given his performance vs Salah given speed of Almiron.’

‘Unless Nuno is willing to put the likes of Campbell or Perry on the bench it will be full of defenders again with no real game changing options apart from perhaps Vinagre.’

‘The only relative remotely into football is my Brother-in-Law and he’s a huge Newcastle fan!

He lives down the road and it’s the only match for me that is so important to win, for obvious reasons!

Given the choice of a win over LiVARpool or Newcastle I’d take the latter!

Ran them ragged when we switched to 5-2-3 second half last time we played, which kind of sparked our run of good form!

So should we start 5-2-3 which I’m sure we will then I believe we’ll win!!

Please please win!’

‘Got to win this, just got to.’

‘Newcastle have half a team out injured so can’t see anything but park the bus tactics from them. Can we break them down?’

‘Starting to wonder if we had too few players left and had decided just to concede.

With our complete failure to make any quality signings I guess we’ll have to rely on the bang average Moutinho, Neves, Jiminez, Traore, Neto et al to plod on.’

‘Despite Newcastle’s injuries, I’m not so positive about the game. If we gift them a half as we have been doing all season, they could easily take the lead through Saint-Maximin, especially against a less than convincing Doherty.

I love our Irish Cafu but he hasn’t been at his best this season. I hope the boys prove me wrong!’

‘Bruce’ll probably play for a 0-0 so 5-0 to us! Only joking. Reckon the boys in old gold will be raring to go after a well earned rest from midweek matches this week. So expect us to win.’

