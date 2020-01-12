Opinion

Wolves fans brutal comments on Newcastle United…and Wolves

Wolves fans watched their team play out a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Newcastle taking the lead after only seven minutes and the hosts quickly equalising, before going on to dominate the match.

Dominating shots on goal, efforts on target, possession, clear chances and indeed everything apart from goals scored.

That domination is all relative though as whilst Wolves did have more of everything it was only due to comparisons to Newcastle’s minimal attacking contribution, which consisted of one shot on target and an increasing unwillingness as the game went on, to even allow many NUFC players to cross the halfway line.

The Wolves fans left very unimpressed by what the vast majority saw as a seriously poor and boring Newcastle team and tactic, as well as less than impressed by their own team’s inability to fashion many chances against the usual ultra-defensive Steve Bruce tactics.

Leicester, Man Utd and Everton had eased to straightforward victories over Newcastle in the last three games, NUFC conceding nine goals in the process, but as the Wolves fans say in their frustration, their team often find it difficult to break down boring negative teams such as Bruce’s Newcastle United.

Wolves fans comment via their Molineux Mix message board:

‘I feel for those Newcastle fans. Imagine having to pay to watch that each week.’

‘Newcastle fans are welcome to Cabbage head and that shower of sh.te!’

‘Never going to keep challenging/progressing if we don’t beat these kind of teams.’

‘No attacking threat at all. Newcastle are absolute sh.te.’

‘I always thought the point of football was to try and win, someone should tell Newcastle.

They’re sh.te and yet we never did enough today, disappointing.’

‘We had wave after wave of attack, but only fashioned a few clear cut chances.

Their keeper played a worldie to keep out two certain goals, and we had nobody on the bench worth bringing on to try and break the deadlock in the final 20 mins.

The only shot on goal from Newcastle I remember, was a goal we gifted them.

They fought hard to defend but did little else.’

‘We’re so good that the likes of Newcastle come desperate to do whatever it takes to get a point. Sadly we struggle to break teams like this down.’

‘Newcastle came to put ten men behind the ball and grab a point, they had 1 shot all game, we had at least another 3 golden opportunities, but that’s football.

It was nowhere near as bad as being made out.’

‘Watford and Newcatle were there for the taking, but our own mistakes have cost us 5 points now.’

‘Newcastle did literally nothing other than score the goal we gifted them. We kept attacking the entire time after we equalised.

I agree that the attacks were predictable and better finishing would have given us the three points, but watch their keeper saves for both the attempts mentioned, and they were top drawer saves from good shots.’

‘Geordies are welcome to that team.’

‘Shows how we are lacking in so many departments.

Newcastle are a massive club, and no disrespect, but we should be winning these games.’

‘Size of the club is irrelevant. Their team is sh.te and we couldn’t beat an injury ravaged version of it.’

‘Why are newcastle a massive club?’

‘Because they are based in a large city with no direct rival as with London, Liverpool, etc. They can command a larger support than many other clubs.

They also have a good history.

Along with some other clubs they are also in recent times great underachievers.’

‘They’re not. They’re just a club that has one rival within about 30 miles in one direction and no rivals in the same time zone in any other direction.

Simon Jordan says it, “Newcastle are a big club in Newcastle”, and he’s right.

How many Newcastle fans do you see outside of Newcastle? Newcastle aren’t a massive club at all.’

‘Very frustrating. Should have beaten them. The geordies celebrated as if they had won the league.’

‘That was a painful watch.’

‘Newcastle came, got an early goal, parked the bus, time wasted and frustrated and got the point they came for.’

‘I thought tactically we tried to play a slow game. God knows why, it played right into the hands of a very poor Newcastle.’

‘Newcastle are a midtable team, the fact they celebrated a draw like they’d won the league, tells me how far we have come.’

‘Newcastle celebrated like they have won a match or a semifinal which shows how far we have come.’

‘Rumour has it that if you behave and always eat your greens, you will never have to watch Wolves play Newcastle ever again.’

‘Poor result, average performance but deserved to shade it against a very defensive Newcastle.’

‘Should have won 3-1 but lack of options clear.’

‘Very disappointing against a poor team.’

‘Although it wasn’t the best of performances, we had the chances to win the game but didn’t take them.’

‘We always struggle against these sides that set themselves up to frustrate. We still don’t have a solution for it.’

