Opinion

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players

Ahead of today’s game, we asked Jamie Swan to give us his match ratings after the final whistle, the game ending Wolves 1 Newcastle 1…

Any away point is a good one. Any point under our circumstances and against a team that are half decent – even better.

Things looked good when Miggy smashes one in off his swinger, a great finish from a bit of neat play. He was excellent all game, obviously goals bring him a bit extra confidence – but his overall game was phenomenal. Shame we are so ultra negative and struggle to get him running onto the ball often enough in positions where he can hurt the opposition.

Once we conceded an equaliser and a couple of injuries stack up, you fear the worst.

The goal we let in was poor, a free hit from an unmarked player at a corner. Fernandez being the closest (or not) to the man.

Dummett and Gayle carted off and you think again that this has to be more than extreme bad luck?

What more can be said about Martin Dubravka? Up there with one of the best value for money signings we have ever had. It is just as well we have him mind!

Not that it was all one way traffic, even though we sat deeper than a submarine pulling a skid. Dubravka pulled off two or three top class saves, the one in the first half which he saved with either his knee or his leg from point blank was tremendous. He has dropped one or two minor bo..ocks but the points he has saved and gained this season is phenomenal. But you can’t rely on that every week!

Wolves have some decent players, but they didn’t have much urgency in my opinion. Apart from Adama Traore.

If the Hulk got a female roadrunner up the duff, then this freak would be the offspring. He had always looked headless to me in seasons gone by but at St. James earlier in the season and again today – he looks a different player.

When he gets the ball he takes some stopping. Went past Willems a couple of times a bit too easily like but he is rapid. Pretty sure Rafa was sniffing around him a year or two back but funnily enough we wouldn’t stump up the money!

It felt like we were under more pressure against Rochdale than Wolves.

We weren’t going anywhere fast neither, Joelinton was isolated once moved into the middle, and did bloody zilch – but at least the Longstaffs and Miggy were keeping Wolves honest.

Anyway, back to Joelinton. Started wide, did nowt, went in the middle, did nowt. Subbed. Zero service and zero impact.

Carroll comes on and hoyed his weight around a bit but at least had some form of presence in the game.

Have to mention how poor our crossing is, that is when we do cross it, which is very rare. One in particular from Atsu, switching the ball in from the right to the back post was typically frustrating.

Wolves players started hitting the deck on every tackle, rolling around, looking for bookings and free kicks, but it didn’t get them anywhere in the end and thankfully it fizzled out into a draw.

Marks out of ten:

Dubravka – 9

Not his busiest day but what he did was outstanding.

Clark – 6

Didn’t do too much wrong.

Fernandez – 5

Not one of his better games. Slack for goal and similarly a couple more chances.

Dummett – 5

Injured. Subbed.

Hayden – 6

Got stuck in, Bruce is moving him all over the place and he’s just getting on with it.

Willems – 6

Involved for goal, skinned a few times.

S Longstaff – 6

Steady, linked up well with his brother. Poor corners.

M Longstaff – 7

Better of the two siblings today.

Got stuck in and very neat with the ball. Smashed into one tackle.

Joelinton – 3

Sadly nothing again from the big man in any area.

Almiron – 8

(Outfield) MOTM.

Love this lad. Great goal, great energy, great kid.

Gayle – 4

Got an assist before going off crocked. Given a PL start and didn’t finish it. Subbed.

Subs:

Atsu – 5

Had plenty of time, his final ball and retention is poor.

Lejeune – 6

Did ok when he came on.

Carroll – 6

Made his presence known!.

Steve Bruce – 6:

Got a poor deal on injuries again but at least made some changes in an effort to do something.

Tactically we are just so deep that it’s tough but goals like Miggy’s make you hope it can get better.

Stats (half-time stats in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 (Wolves 1 Newcastle 1) – Saturday 11 January 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 7

Wolves:

Dendoncker 14

Possession was Wolves 65% (62%), Newcastle 35% (38%)

Total shots were Wolves 9 (5), Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2), Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Wolves 5 (2), Newcastle 2 (0)

Crowd: 31,570 (3,000 NUFC)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Clark, Fernandez, Dummett (Lejeune 13), Willems, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle (Atsu 28), Joelinton (Carroll 79)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Watts. Allan, Ritchie

You can follow Jamie on Twitter @JamieSwan1

