Opinion

Wish I was watching this Newcastle United team that Charlie Nicholas is watching

Since Charlie Nicholas took over from Paul Merson, he has had an agenda.

Paul Merson was simply all over the place and just made it up as he went along with his predictions for Premier League matches.

However, Charlie Nicholas has had this Newcastle United agenda from the very start of the season when doing his Sky Sports predictions.

The pundit making out that it would be some kind of miracle for Newcastle to stay up, despite the fact NUFC have the 12th most expensively assembled squad in the Premier League.

Stating that it is impossible for Newcastle to play attacking football despite spending £80m on three attacking players in 2019.

Plus the agenda has always been once Newcastle won a game, that Steve Bruce is doing a ‘much better job than what Rafael Benitez did’, purely based on comparing this season to the start of last season, taking nothing else into consideration.

In previous match previews, Charlie Nicholas has came out with comments such as these:

“Newcastle are there to survive in the Premier League…Steve Bruce has done a remarkable job.”

“Steve Bruce has brought the passion back…Steve Bruce is doing a much better job than what Rafael Benitez did.”

“I know Steve Bruce likes to play attacking football but he cannot do so with this team.”

Ahead of today’s match with Leicester, I find it interesting once again to see what Charlie Nicholas is saying.

His description of how Newcastle’s match played out against Everton is inspiring, though not exactly having the best grip on reality.

Newcastle played ok at times but Everton were easily the better team and deserved to win, having had a lot more good chances, a lot more efforts on target, more corners and more possession.

According to Charlie Nicholas though, Newcastle didn’t deserve to lose, ‘the flying wing-backs made them look dangerous’ and ‘Andy Carroll and Joelinton were a handful’…

Strangely, Nicholas appears to point the finger at Miguel Almiron for failing to take chances, I don’t really recall these easy/clear chances in front of goal he supposedly had, though I do know that as always is pretty much the case, neither Joelinton or Carroll made the keeper make a save.

Charlie Nicholas goes for Leicester to win 2-1 and that is one thing I can’t disagree with, today is a massive challenge for Newcastle.

Especially as they are likely to have to play a back four due to injuries and my guess is play Manquillo at left-back and Willems left midfield. They could put Atsu left midfield and Willems left-back but that would be so so weak defensively.

Personally, I think Steve Bruce has obviously been so so lucky to accumulate this 25 points total and he has been far too defensive, especially in games at home against relegation rivals. Very very lucky to beat Southampton, Bournemouth and Palace and not lose to Brighton, Watford and Wolves.

It is just as well we have this points cushion (for the time being) because until we reach February NUFC have Leicester today, Wolves away, Chelsea home and Everton away.

Charlie Nicholas talking to Sky Sports:

“Leicester have such a confidence and authority on the ball against these teams and Newcastle probably deserved something from their match against Everton.

“Miguel Almiron had two chances in front of the goal that he sliced high, although he was unlucky in hitting the post.

“There was enough in Newcastle to say there was more of a threat going forward.

“Leicester try to pick teams off in games like this.

“Jonjo Shelvey must get on the ball and dictate these games.

“Andy Carroll and Joelinton were a handful, but Steve Bruce didn’t play them as a pair – Almiron’s speed behind them with the flying wing-backs made them look dangerous.

“Leicester will have too much when they are on the ball and can be dangerous from all areas.

“Prediction is Newcastle 1 Leicester 2.”

