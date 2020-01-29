Opinion

Will Mike Ashley still own Newcastle United when the 2020/21 season kicks off? Vote now

We are asking the big Mike Ashley question today.

It is the 64 dollar question, or rather the £340m question, as it is reported to be in this case.

Speculation/reports rife that Mike Ashley is in negotiations to sell NUFC.

Allegedly not just this Saudi Arabian/Amanda Staveley bid but other potential buyers as well.

It is natural for all Newcastle United fans to be cynical and/or sceptical.

We have been here so many times before, only for the reports/claims/bids to fade away.

Nobody any the wiser as to whether any of the bidders had seriously tried to buy the club.

As well as most importantly, whether Mike Ashley had any genuine intention of selling Newcastle United.

As far back as 2008, Mike Ashley told Newcastle fans that they could stop protesting as he promised to sell NUFC as soon as possible.

Little wonder that 12 years on we don’t know whether to truly believe it will happen this time.

Or we move into the fourteenth year of the Ashley reign…

So the question is:

‘Will Mike Ashley still own Newcastle United when the 2020/21 season kicks off?’