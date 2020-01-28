Opinion

Who asked for the opinion of Simon Jordan (yet again!) on Mike Ashley selling Newcastle United?

The likes of Simon Jordan and Richard Keys (and others) are all the same.

They all love to pretend they have an inside track on what is going to happen at Newcastle United.

Richard Keys has countless times claimed/intimated that a takeover is going to happen, if you do it often enough then you can eventually say you’ve been proved right!

As for Simon Jordan, on Tuesday we have yet again been given the benefit of his ‘expertise’ and insider knowledge.

Not sure who asked for his opinion (well I do, Talkport, but you know what I mean…) but Simon Jordan claims the Newcastle United takeover won’t happen – because of the press coverage without a deal already announced: ‘Ashley doesn’t want it there and there’s no reason why the Saudi guy would want it in the press, either. I would have expected to read about the deal on the day it’s done, not weeks and days and hours before it’s done. I do feel that for Mike and for Newcastle it’s the best thing if a deal does happen… but I feel this won’t happen.’

The thing is, we can look back on previous occasions (see below) where Simon Jordan has confidently stated what will (or won’t) happen.

Back on 27 December 2018 he declared: ‘This time around there is a different feel, there is a different metric to it, there is a different outlook to it. Mike Ashley is going to sell this football club.’

He (Ashley) didn’t.

On 23 January 2019, Jordan was then stating: ‘And Ashley doesn’t care if they get relegated, he has proven the fact that it doesn’t cost him anything, so he doesn’t care. The only time Mike Ashley will sell Newcastle is when it really starts to cost him something.’

Well, Newcastle United certainly isn’t starting ‘to cost him (Ashley) something’ at the moment (in January 2020) and yet Simon Jordan clearly believes Mike Ashley was negotiating to sell the club, only for the deal going public spoiling everything (according to Jordan).

Bottom line is that Mike Ashley could sell Newcastle United at any point in time, if he really wanted to.

This is one of those times and if Mike Ashley stays as owner, it will be only down to him.

Simon Jordan speaking to Talksport – 27 December 2018:

“Mike Ashley is looking to sell Newcastle United.

“He’s absolutely looking to sell, unequivocally this time.

“Without a shadow of doubt in my vantage point.

“Without having spoken to Mike in some significant passage of time. Reading the signs, reading the deal, knowing how deals get done.

“Last year when [Amanda] Staveley came to the table, I pretty much said this deal won’t get done, there is no way it will get done.

“This time around there is a different feel, there is a different metric to it, there is a different outlook to it.

“Mike Ashley is going to sell this football club.”

Simon Jordan speaking to Talksport – 23 January 2019:

“There are a lot of questions being asked by certain fan groups that are not understanding why it is taking so long for Newcastle to be sold, or why it is taking so long for Charlton to be sold.

“One minute a club is getting £125m for being in the Premier League and then two and six for being in the Championship.

“With Newcastle and Charlton, you will see a football club being sold quickly when that football club is in distress.

“And Ashley doesn’t care if they get relegated, he has proven the fact that it doesn’t cost him anything, so he doesn’t care.

“The only time Mike Ashley will sell Newcastle is when it really starts to cost him something.”

Simon Jordan speaking to Talksport – 28 January 2020:

“Deals that get done are ones you tend to hear about after they’ve been done, not whilst they’re being done.

“Now what you’ve got is Ashley being put in a situation where if somebody serious wants to buy the club he probably doesn’t have any excuse not to sell it.

“And if they meet his expectation, which I’ve always believed to be north of £300m, there is no reason why he won’t sell.

“The only possible reason he wouldn’t sell is because yet again someone is talking up a deal that they’re not actually prepared to do.

“There is no reason why this deal should be in the press. The integrity and authenticity of a deal doesn’t find its way into the press unless two people want it there – the guy who is buying it, and the guy who is selling it.

“Ashley doesn’t want it there and there’s no reason why the Saudi guy would want it in the press, either.

“I would have expected to read about the deal on the day it’s done, not weeks and days and hours before it’s done.

“I do feel that for Mike and for Newcastle it’s the best thing if a deal does happen… but I feel this won’t happen.

“A change of ownership is absolutely right for Newcastle.

“How could it not be good for Newcastle?

“They could be about to get one of the wealthiest guys on the planet walk through the door.

“But the idea that it’s found its way into in the press fills me with great reservation.

“Why is this in the public domain? Why?

“This idea that Mike Ashley is some shoot-from-the-hip, doesn’t do his due-diligence, maverick businessman, is ludicrous,” he added.

“He didn’t build a billion pound empire because he was fortuitous, he didn’t build a business that’s worth inordinate amounts of money and continues to be incredibly successful in other fields because he does things on the back of a fag packet.

“This whole idea is nonsense.”

