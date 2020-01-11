Which 11 players would you select in Newcastle team v Wolves? Please vote now
Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Wolves on Saturday afternoon?
We have put together a list of the 21 players who could potentially be selected for this game.
Newcastle looking to halt a run of three Premier League defeats in a row.
On Friday morning, Steve Bruce named 14 players as either available, unavailable or doubtful after injury issues:
Available – Andy Carroll, Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark, Miguel Almiron, Jetro Willems, Dwight Gayle
Unavailable – Allan Saint Maximin, Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey, Jamaal Lascelles, Javier Manquillo
Doubts- Ki Sung-yeung, DeAndre Yedlin, Yoshinori Muto
Following this Wolves game at Molineux on Saturday afternoon, it is Chelsea at St James Park and then Everton away at Goodison Park, so a tough month ahead.
So what would be your side for Newcastle United to stop this sliding run of defeats and bring a point or better back to Tyneside?
We have left in Yedlin, Muto and Ki as options to choose despite Steve Bruce saying they are doubtful for today.
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]