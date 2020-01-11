Opinion

Which 11 players would you select in Newcastle team v Wolves? Please vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Wolves on Saturday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 21 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle looking to halt a run of three Premier League defeats in a row.

On Friday morning, Steve Bruce named 14 players as either available, unavailable or doubtful after injury issues:

Available – Andy Carroll, Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark, Miguel Almiron, Jetro Willems, Dwight Gayle

Unavailable – Allan Saint Maximin, Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey, Jamaal Lascelles, Javier Manquillo

Doubts- Ki Sung-yeung, DeAndre Yedlin, Yoshinori Muto

Following this Wolves game at Molineux on Saturday afternoon, it is Chelsea at St James Park and then Everton away at Goodison Park, so a tough month ahead.

So what would be your side for Newcastle United to stop this sliding run of defeats and bring a point or better back to Tyneside?

We have left in Yedlin, Muto and Ki as options to choose despite Steve Bruce saying they are doubtful for today.