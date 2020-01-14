Opinion

Which 11 players would you select in Newcastle team v Rochdale? Please vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Rochdale on Tuesday night?

We have put together a list of the 21 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle looking to halt a run of three Premier League defeats in a row.

Steve Bruce gave his pre-match press conference on Monday morning and then later in the day, the club published a gallery of training shots along with some extra info.

Gathering everything together, it looks as though these eight are definitely ruled out of tonight’s FA Cup replay:

Paul Dummett, Dwight Gayle, Fabian Schar, Javier Manquillo, Ki Sung-yeung, Yoshinori Muto, Jonjo Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Then you also have three young players who have been out on loan and have returned – but are cup-tied and so can’t play: Kelland Watts, Liam Gibson and Rolando Aarons

Then 14 appear to be definitely available

The keepers Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot, plus 11 outfield players Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Christian Atsu, Jetro Willems, Matty Longstaff, Ciaran Clark, Andy Carroll, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Federico Fernandez and Florian Lejeune.

Whilst another four should be available, barring any training setbacks: Jamaal Lascelles, DeAndre Yedlin, Emil Krafth and Matt Ritchie

Then we have these three young players training with first team and who were all subs at Rochdale: Lewis Cass, Tom Allan and Elias Sorensen.

Which gives us/you these 21 options below…