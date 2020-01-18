Opinion

Which 11 players would you select in Newcastle team v Chelsea? Please vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Chelsea on Saturday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 19 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle looking to halt a run of only one point from the last four Premier League matches.

On Friday morning, Steve Bruce named six players definitely out injured, one late fitness test and two off the injured list.

The positive is that Fabian Schar and Allan Saint-Maximin will be in the squad but unavailable are: Paul Dummett, DeAndre Yedlin, Dwight Gayle, Yoshinori Muto, Ki Sung-yeung and Javier Manquillo.

Whilst Andy Carroll will have a late fitness test to see if he can make Saturday’s squad.

I think even if Carroll gets the green light he won’t be considered as a starter, so we haven’t included him in the lists of potential players in the team.

Following Chelsea at home, it is then Everton away at Goodison Park, so a tough end to what has been a disappointing month so far.

So what would be your side for Newcastle United to stop this sliding run of results and produce a win at St James Park?