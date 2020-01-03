Watch Rochdale v Newcastle Live TV – The global channel listings for Saturday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Rochdale v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (12.31pm (UK) kick-off).
Newcastle looking to get back to winning ways after three defeats in a row and avoid yet another early cup exit.
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Angola DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Anguilla ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Antigua and Barbuda ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Argentina ESPN Play Sur
Aruba ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Australia WatchESPN Australia, ESPN, Kayo Sports
Bahamas ESPN Caribbean
Barbados ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Belize ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Norte, ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Norte
Benin SuperSport 3 Africa
Bermuda ESPN Caribbean
Bolivia ESPN Play Sur
Bosnia and Herzegovina SportKlub 2 Serbia
Botswana SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
British Virgin Islands ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Brunei beIN Sports 2 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect, Astro Go
Burkina Faso SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Burundi Startimes World Football, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Cambodia beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 2 Thailand
Cameroon DStv Now, StarTimes App, SuperSport 3 Africa
Canada Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World
Cape Verde SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Cayman Islands ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Central African Republic SuperSport 3 Africa
Chad DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Chile ESPN Play Sur
China PPTV Sport China
Colombia ESPN Play Sur
Comoros SuperSport 3 Africa
Congo SuperSport 3 Africa, StarTimes App, DStv Now, Startimes World Football
Congo DR StarTimes App, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Cook Islands Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Costa Rica ESPN Play Norte, ESPN2 Norte
Cote D’Ivoire DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Croatia Sportklub 2 Croatia
Cuba ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Czech Republic Digi Sport 1, DIGI GO
Denmark 6’eren, Eurosport Player Denmark, Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Dominica ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Dominican Republic ESPN Play Norte, ESPN2 Norte, ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Ecuador ESPN Play Sur
El Salvador ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Eritrea DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Ethiopia SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Fiji Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Finland Viaplay Finland
Gabon SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Germany DAZN
Ghana Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Grenada ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Guadeloupe ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Guatemala ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte
Guinea Startimes World Football, SuperSport 3 Africa, StarTimes App, DStv Now
Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Haiti ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Honduras ESPN Caribbean, ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Hungary Spíler1
Iceland Stöð 2 Sport
Indonesia beIN Sports 2 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International Bet365
Ireland BT Sport Live, BT Sport 1
Israel Sport 1
Italy DAZN
Jamaica ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan DAZN
Kenya Startimes World Football, DStv Now, StarTimes App, SuperSport 3 Africa
Kiribati Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Korea Republic SPOTV2, SPOTV ON 2
Laos beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 2 Thailand
Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Macau TDM Desporto
Macedonia SportKlub 2 Serbia, MaxTV Go
Madagascar DStv Now, StarTimes App, SuperSport 3 Africa
Malawi StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Malaysia Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4
Mali SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Marshall Islands Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Martinique ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Mauritania DStv Now
Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Mexico ESPN Play Norte
Montenegro SportKlub 2 Serbia
Montserrat ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Mozambique StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Namibia SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Nauru Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Netherlands Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Netherlands Antilles ESPN Caribbean
New Zealand ESPN, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nicaragua ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte
Niger SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Nigeria SuperSport 3 Africa, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, DStv Now
Niue Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Norway Viaplay Norway
Palau Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Panama ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte
Paraguay ESPN Play Sur
Peru ESPN Play Sur
Philippines beIN Sports 2 HD
Poland Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV2
Puerto Rico ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Russia Match TV Football 3
Rwanda SuperSport 3 Africa, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Saint Bartelemey ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Saint Kitts and Nevis ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Saint Lucia ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Saint Martin ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Samoa Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport 3 Africa
Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Serbia SportKlub 2 Serbia
Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Sierra Leone SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Slovakia DIGI GO, Digi Sport 1
Slovenia Sportklub 2 Slovenia
Solomon Islands Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
South Africa Startimes World Football, DStv Now, SuperSport 3, StarTimes App
South Sudan SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Sudan DStv Now
Swaziland SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Sweden Eurosport Player Sweden
Tanzania SuperSport 3 Africa, StarTimes App, DStv Now, Startimes World Football
Thailand beIN Sports 2 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect
Togo DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Tonga Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Trinidad and Tobago ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tuvalu Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
U.S. Virgin Islands ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Uganda DStv Now, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport 3 Africa
Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine
United Kingdom BT Sport 1, BT Sport Live
United States ESPN+
Uruguay ESPN Play Sur
Vanuatu Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Venezuela ESPN Play Sur
Zambia SuperSport 3 Africa, StarTimes App
Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Rochdale v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
