News

Watch Rochdale v Newcastle Live TV – The global channel listings for Saturday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Rochdale v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (12.31pm (UK) kick-off).

Newcastle looking to get back to winning ways after three defeats in a row and avoid yet another early cup exit.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Angola DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Anguilla ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Argentina ESPN Play Sur

Aruba ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Australia WatchESPN Australia, ESPN, Kayo Sports

Bahamas ESPN Caribbean

Barbados ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Belize ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Norte, ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Norte

Benin SuperSport 3 Africa

Bermuda ESPN Caribbean

Bolivia ESPN Play Sur

Bosnia and Herzegovina SportKlub 2 Serbia

Botswana SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

British Virgin Islands ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Brunei beIN Sports 2 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect, Astro Go

Burkina Faso SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Burundi Startimes World Football, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Cambodia beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 2 Thailand

Cameroon DStv Now, StarTimes App, SuperSport 3 Africa

Canada Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World

Cape Verde SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Cayman Islands ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Central African Republic SuperSport 3 Africa

Chad DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Chile ESPN Play Sur

China PPTV Sport China

Colombia ESPN Play Sur

Comoros SuperSport 3 Africa

Congo SuperSport 3 Africa, StarTimes App, DStv Now, Startimes World Football

Congo DR StarTimes App, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Cook Islands Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Costa Rica ESPN Play Norte, ESPN2 Norte

Cote D’Ivoire DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Croatia Sportklub 2 Croatia

Cuba ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Czech Republic Digi Sport 1, DIGI GO

Denmark 6’eren, Eurosport Player Denmark, Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Dominica ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Dominican Republic ESPN Play Norte, ESPN2 Norte, ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Ecuador ESPN Play Sur

El Salvador ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Eritrea DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Ethiopia SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Fiji Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Finland Viaplay Finland

Gabon SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Germany DAZN

Ghana Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Grenada ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Guadeloupe ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Guatemala ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte

Guinea Startimes World Football, SuperSport 3 Africa, StarTimes App, DStv Now

Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Haiti ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Honduras ESPN Caribbean, ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Hungary Spíler1

Iceland Stöð 2 Sport

Indonesia beIN Sports 2 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International Bet365

Ireland BT Sport Live, BT Sport 1

Israel Sport 1

Italy DAZN

Jamaica ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan DAZN

Kenya Startimes World Football, DStv Now, StarTimes App, SuperSport 3 Africa

Kiribati Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Korea Republic SPOTV2, SPOTV ON 2

Laos beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 2 Thailand

Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Macau TDM Desporto

Macedonia SportKlub 2 Serbia, MaxTV Go

Madagascar DStv Now, StarTimes App, SuperSport 3 Africa

Malawi StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Malaysia Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4

Mali SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Marshall Islands Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Martinique ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mauritania DStv Now

Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Mexico ESPN Play Norte

Montenegro SportKlub 2 Serbia

Montserrat ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mozambique StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Namibia SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Nauru Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Netherlands Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Netherlands Antilles ESPN Caribbean

New Zealand ESPN, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nicaragua ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte

Niger SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Nigeria SuperSport 3 Africa, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, DStv Now

Niue Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Norway Viaplay Norway

Palau Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Panama ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte

Paraguay ESPN Play Sur

Peru ESPN Play Sur

Philippines beIN Sports 2 HD

Poland Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV2

Puerto Rico ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Russia Match TV Football 3

Rwanda SuperSport 3 Africa, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Saint Bartelemey ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Saint Kitts and Nevis ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Saint Lucia ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Saint Martin ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Samoa Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport 3 Africa

Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Serbia SportKlub 2 Serbia

Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Sierra Leone SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Slovakia DIGI GO, Digi Sport 1

Slovenia Sportklub 2 Slovenia

Solomon Islands Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Africa Startimes World Football, DStv Now, SuperSport 3, StarTimes App

South Sudan SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Sudan DStv Now

Swaziland SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Sweden Eurosport Player Sweden

Tanzania SuperSport 3 Africa, StarTimes App, DStv Now, Startimes World Football

Thailand beIN Sports 2 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect

Togo DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Tonga Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Trinidad and Tobago ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tuvalu Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

U.S. Virgin Islands ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Uganda DStv Now, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport 3 Africa

Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine

United Kingdom BT Sport 1, BT Sport Live

United States ESPN+

Uruguay ESPN Play Sur

Vanuatu Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Venezuela ESPN Play Sur

Zambia SuperSport 3 Africa, StarTimes App

Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Rochdale v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

