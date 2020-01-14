News

Watch Newcastle v Rochdale Live TV – The global channel listings for Tuesday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Rochdale Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Tuesday (7.45pm (UK) kick-off).

Newcastle looking to get into FA Cup round four for only the seventh time in thirteen attempts under Mike Ashley.

Indeed, in twelve and a half years of Mike Ashley, only six FA Cup matches have been won.

Victory in this third round replay against Rochdale would then give Newcastle another home game against a League One club.

Wins over both Rochdale and Oxford would then send NUFC into the FA Cup fifth round for the very first time under this owner.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Brunei beIN Sports Connect

Cambodia beIN Sports Connect

China PPTV Sport China

Laos beIN Sports Connect

Sweden Eurosport Player Sweden

Thailand beIN Sports Connect

Far fewer countries/channels listed compared to the usual Premier League matches, though we will keep checking to see if any more are added through out Tuesday.

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Rochdale Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

