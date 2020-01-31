Watch Newcastle v Norwich Live TV – The global channel listings for Saturday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Norwich Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).
Newcastle looking to build on the dramatic injury time goals that produced, somehow, four points from the Chelsea and Everton matches, up against bottom club Norwich.
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Angola DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Argentina ESPN Play Sur
Aruba RUSH
Australia Optus Sport
Bahamas RUSH
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Barbados RUSH
Benin SuperSport 4 Africa
Bermuda RUSH
Bolivia ESPN Play Sur
Botswana SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Brazil Watch ESPN Brasil
British Virgin Islands RUSH
Brunei Astro Go
Burkina Faso SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Burundi SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Cameroon SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Cayman Islands RUSH
Central African Republic SuperSport 4 Africa
Chad DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport 4 Africa
Chile ESPN Play Sur
China PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live
Colombia ESPN Play Sur
Comoros SuperSport 4 Africa
Congo SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Curacao RUSH
Djibouti SuperSport 4 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Dominica RUSH
Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD
Ecuador ESPN Play Sur
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Eritrea DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Ethiopia DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Finland Viasat Sport, Viaplay Finland
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Gambia SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Grenada RUSH
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong Now Player, Now E, 626 Now Premier League 6
Indonesia Mola TV
International TalkSport Radio World
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Jamaica RUSH
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kenya SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Korea Republic SPOTV2
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Liberia SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Malawi SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Malaysia Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Mali DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mauritius SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Mongolia SPS HD
Montserrat RUSH
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Myanmar Skynet Sports 1
Namibia SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Nigeria SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Sky HD
Paraguay ESPN Play Sur
Peru ESPN Play Sur
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Russia Okko Sport
Rwanda SuperSport 4 Africa
Saint Lucia RUSH
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport 4 Africa
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Singapore mio Stadium 105
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa SuperSport 8, DStv Now
South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Thailand True Premier Football HD 4
Timor-Leste Mola TV
Togo DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Trinidad and Tobago RUSH
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States NBC Sports Gold
Uruguay ESPN Play Sur
Venezuela ESPN Play Sur
Vietnam K+PM
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport 4 Africa
Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Norwich Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
