News

Watch Newcastle v Norwich Live TV – The global channel listings for Saturday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Norwich Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).

Newcastle looking to build on the dramatic injury time goals that produced, somehow, four points from the Chelsea and Everton matches, up against bottom club Norwich.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Angola DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa

Argentina ESPN Play Sur

Aruba RUSH

Australia Optus Sport

Bahamas RUSH

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Barbados RUSH

Benin SuperSport 4 Africa

Bermuda RUSH

Bolivia ESPN Play Sur

Botswana SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

Brazil Watch ESPN Brasil

British Virgin Islands RUSH

Brunei Astro Go

Burkina Faso SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

Burundi SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

Cameroon SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

Canada DAZN

Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa

Cayman Islands RUSH

Central African Republic SuperSport 4 Africa

Chad DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport 4 Africa

Chile ESPN Play Sur

China PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live

Colombia ESPN Play Sur

Comoros SuperSport 4 Africa

Congo SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

Costa Rica Sky HD

Cote D’Ivoire DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa

Curacao RUSH

Djibouti SuperSport 4 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Dominica RUSH

Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD

Ecuador ESPN Play Sur

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Sky HD

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

Eritrea DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa

Ethiopia DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa

Finland Viasat Sport, Viaplay Finland

French Guiana RUSH

Gabon SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

Gambia SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa

Grenada RUSH

Guadeloupe RUSH

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

Guyana RUSH

Haiti RUSH

Honduras Sky HD

Hong Kong Now Player, Now E, 626 Now Premier League 6

Indonesia Mola TV

International TalkSport Radio World

Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Jamaica RUSH

Japan DAZN

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kenya SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

Korea Republic SPOTV2

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa

Liberia SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa

Malawi SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

Malaysia Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Mali DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa

Martinique RUSH

Mauritania DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mauritius SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Mongolia SPS HD

Montserrat RUSH

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

Myanmar Skynet Sports 1

Namibia SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

New Zealand Spark Sport

Nicaragua Sky HD

Niger SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

Nigeria SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Sky HD

Paraguay ESPN Play Sur

Peru ESPN Play Sur

Puerto Rico RUSH

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Russia Okko Sport

Rwanda SuperSport 4 Africa

Saint Lucia RUSH

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport 4 Africa

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa

Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa

Singapore mio Stadium 105

Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa SuperSport 8, DStv Now

South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Suriname RUSH

Swaziland SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa

Thailand True Premier Football HD 4

Timor-Leste Mola TV

Togo DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa

Trinidad and Tobago RUSH

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH

U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States NBC Sports Gold

Uruguay ESPN Play Sur

Venezuela ESPN Play Sur

Vietnam K+PM

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport 4 Africa

Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Norwich Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

