Watch Newcastle v Leicester Live TV – The global channel listings for Wednesday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Leicester Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Wednesday (3pm (UK) kick-off).
Newcastle looking to get back to picking up points after losing consecutive matches to Man Utd and Everton.
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
Angola DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa, SuperSport 12
Argentina ESPN Play Sur
Aruba RUSH
Australia Optus Sport
Azerbaijan Idman TV
Bahamas RUSH
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD2
Barbados RUSH
Belarus Belarus 5
Belgium Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Benin SuperSport 4 Africa, SuperSport 12, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Bermuda RUSH
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD2
Bolivia ESPN Play Sur
Bosnia and Herzegovina SportKlub 5 Serbia
Botswana SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport 12
Brazil Watch ESPN Brasil
British Virgin Islands RUSH
Brunei Astro Go
Bulgaria Diema Sport, Play Diema Xtra
Burkina Faso Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 12, SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Burundi Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 12, SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Cameroon Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 4 Africa, SuperSport 12, DStv Now
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde SuperSport 4 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport 12
Cayman Islands RUSH
Central African Republic Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 12, SuperSport 4 Africa
Chad beIN Sports HD 7, SuperSport 4 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport 12, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Chile ESPN Play Sur
China QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, CCTV 5+ VIP
Colombia ESPN Play Sur
Comoros SuperSport 4 Africa
Congo DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 12
Congo DR SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport 12
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport 12, SuperSport 4 Africa
Croatia Sportklub 5 Croatia
Curacao RUSH
Cyprus Cytavision Sports 2, Cytavision on the Go
Czech Republic DIGI GO, Premier Sport
Denmark TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport 12, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, beIN Sports HD 7
Dominica RUSH
Dominican Republic Sky HD, RUSH
Ecuador ESPN Play Sur
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport 12, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 4 Africa
Eritrea DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa, SuperSport 12
Ethiopia DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa, SuperSport 12
Finland Viaplay Finland, Viasat Sport / HD, Viasat Sport
France RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ France
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon SuperSport 12, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Gambia Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 12, DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Ghana SuperSport 4 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 12, DStv Now
Greece Cosmote Sport 2 HD
Grenada RUSH
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea SuperSport 4 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 12, DStv Now
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 12
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong Now Player, Now E, 622 Now Premier League 2
Iceland SíminnSport
India Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2
Indonesia Mola TV
International TalkSport Radio World, LCFC Radio
Iran beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland BBC Radio, BT Sport 2, BT Sport Live
Israel Sport 4, Sport 1
Jamaica RUSH
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan
Kenya SuperSport 12, DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2, SPOTV2
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
Lesotho SuperSport 4 Africa, SuperSport 12, DStv Now
Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa, SuperSport 12
Libya beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Macedonia MaxTV Go, SportKlub 5 Serbia
Madagascar SuperSport 4 Africa, SuperSport 12, DStv Now
Malawi SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport 12
Malaysia Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Maldives Star Sports Select HD2
Mali Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa, SuperSport 12
Malta TSN1 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania SuperSport 12, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, beIN Sports HD 7
Mauritius SuperSport 12, DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Mongolia SPS HD
Montenegro SportKlub 5 Serbia
Montserrat RUSH
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
Mozambique SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport 12
Myanmar Skynet Sports 5
Namibia SuperSport 12, DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Nepal Star Sports Select HD2
Netherlands Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 12
Nigeria DStv Now, SuperSport 12, SuperSport 4 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Norway TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium 2
Oman beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD2
Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
Panama Sky HD
Paraguay ESPN Play Sur
Peru ESPN Play Sur
Poland Canal+ Sport Online, nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal Sport TV3, Sport TV LIVE
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
Russia Okko Sport
Rwanda SuperSport 12, SuperSport 4 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Saint Lucia RUSH
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport 4 Africa, SuperSport 12
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
Senegal SuperSport 4 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport 12
Serbia SportKlub 5 Serbia
Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport 12, SuperSport 4 Africa
Sierra Leone SuperSport 4 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport 12
Singapore 103 (HD) mio Stadium
Slovakia Premier Sport, DIGI GO
Slovenia Sportklub 2 Slovenia
Somalia beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport 12
South Africa DStv Now, SuperSport 12, SuperSport 5
South Sudan beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport 12, SuperSport 4 Africa
Spain DAZN
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD2
Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7, SuperSport 12
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland SuperSport 12, SuperSport 4 Africa, DStv Now
Sweden Viasat Sport / HD, Viasat Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland Canal+ France
Syria beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tanzania SuperSport 12, DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa
Thailand True Premier Football HD 3
Timor-Leste Mola TV
Togo Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa, SuperSport 12
Trinidad and Tobago RUSH
Tunisia beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turkey S Sport, S Sport+, Idman TV
Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport 4 Africa, SuperSport 12
Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
United Kingdom BT Sport Live, BBC Radio, BT Sport 2
United States NBC Sports Gold
Uruguay ESPN Play Sur
Venezuela ESPN Play Sur
Vietnam K +PC
Yemen beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport 4 Africa, SuperSport 12
Zimbabwe SuperSport 4 Africa, SuperSport 12, DStv Now
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Leicester Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
