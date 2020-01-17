Watch Newcastle v Chelsea Live TV – The global channel listings for Saturday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Chelsea Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (5.30pm (UK) kick-off).
Newcastle looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after three defeats an a draw in the last four.
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Albania SuperSport 3 Digitalb
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Andorra RMC Sport 1
Angola SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Argentina ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur
Aruba RUSH
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Sport 1 HD, Sky Go
Azerbaijan Idman TV
Bahamas RUSH
Bahrain beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados RUSH
Belarus Belarus 5
Belgium VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1
Benin SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Bermuda RUSH
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1
Bolivia ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Bosnia and Herzegovina SportKlub 1 Serbia
Botswana SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Brazil ESPN Brasil
British Virgin Islands RUSH
Brunei Astro Go
Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2
Burkina Faso SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa
Burundi SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Cameroon SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Cayman Islands RUSH
Central African Republic SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa
Chad SuperSport 3 Africa, beIN Sports HD 2, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Chile ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur
China PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live
Colombia ESPN2 Colombia, ESPN Play Sur
Comoros SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Congo DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Congo DR DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Croatia Sportklub 1 Croatia
Curacao RUSH
Cyprus Cytavision Sports 2, Cytavision on the Go
Czech Republic Premier Sport, DIGI GO
Denmark Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Djibouti SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Dominica RUSH
Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD
Ecuador ESPN2 Andina, ESPN Play Sur
Egypt beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now
Eritrea DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Estonia TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3
Ethiopia SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Fiji Sky Pacific
Finland Viasat Sports Premium, Viaplay Finland, Viasat Football HD
France RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, RMC Sport en direct
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Germany Sky Sport 1 HD, Sky Go
Ghana DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Grenada RUSH
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong Now E, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1
Hungary Digi Sport 1
Iceland SíminnSport
India Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia Mola TV
International Chelsea TV Online, TalkSport Radio World
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Iraq beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event
Israel Sport 1
Italy SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica RUSH
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan
Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Korea Republic SPOTV, SPOTV ON
Kuwait beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Latvia TV3 Sport 3, TV3 Sport
Lebanon beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Liberia SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Libya beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3
Luxembourg RMC Sport 1
Macedonia MaxTV Go, SportKlub 1 Serbia
Madagascar SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Malawi SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Maldives Star Sports Select HD1
Mali DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo
Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Mauritius RMC Sport 1, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Monaco RMC Sport 1
Mongolia SPS HD
Montenegro SportKlub 1 Serbia
Montserrat RUSH
Morocco beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Namibia SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1
Netherlands Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now
Nigeria DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa
Norway TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1
Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Panama Sky HD
Paraguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur
Peru ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Poland nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal Sport TV2, Sport TV LIVE
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Romania Eurosport Romania
Russia Okko Sport
Rwanda SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Saint Lucia RUSH
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Serbia SportKlub 1 Serbia
Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Sierra Leone Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Singapore 102 (HD) mio Stadium
Slovakia DIGI GO, Premier Sport
Slovenia SportKlub 1 Slovenia
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Maximo
South Africa DStv Now, SuperSport 3, SuperSport Maximo
South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Spain DAZN
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Sweden Viaplay Sweden, Viasat Sports Premium
Switzerland Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, Sky Sport 1 HD
Syria beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tanzania SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Thailand True Premier Football HD 1
Timor-Leste Mola TV
Togo SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa
Trinidad and Tobago RUSH
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Turkey Idman TV, S Sport+, S Sport
Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra
United States NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC
Uruguay ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Venezuela ESPN2 Andina, ESPN Play Sur
Vietnam K+PM
Yemen beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Zimbabwe SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Chelsea Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]