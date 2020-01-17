News

Watch Newcastle v Chelsea Live TV – The global channel listings for Saturday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Chelsea Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (5.30pm (UK) kick-off).

Newcastle looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after three defeats an a draw in the last four.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Albania SuperSport 3 Digitalb

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Andorra RMC Sport 1

Angola SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Argentina ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Aruba RUSH

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Sport 1 HD, Sky Go

Azerbaijan Idman TV

Bahamas RUSH

Bahrain beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados RUSH

Belarus Belarus 5

Belgium VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1

Benin SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Bermuda RUSH

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1

Bolivia ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Bosnia and Herzegovina SportKlub 1 Serbia

Botswana SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Brazil ESPN Brasil

British Virgin Islands RUSH

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2

Burkina Faso SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa

Burundi SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Cameroon SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Canada DAZN

Cape Verde Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Cayman Islands RUSH

Central African Republic SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa

Chad SuperSport 3 Africa, beIN Sports HD 2, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Chile ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

China PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live

Colombia ESPN2 Colombia, ESPN Play Sur

Comoros SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Congo DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Congo DR DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Costa Rica Sky HD

Cote D’Ivoire Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Croatia Sportklub 1 Croatia

Curacao RUSH

Cyprus Cytavision Sports 2, Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic Premier Sport, DIGI GO

Denmark Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Djibouti SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Dominica RUSH

Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD

Ecuador ESPN2 Andina, ESPN Play Sur

Egypt beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Sky HD

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now

Eritrea DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Estonia TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3

Ethiopia SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Fiji Sky Pacific

Finland Viasat Sports Premium, Viaplay Finland, Viasat Football HD

France RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, RMC Sport en direct

French Guiana RUSH

Gabon DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Germany Sky Sport 1 HD, Sky Go

Ghana DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Grenada RUSH

Guadeloupe RUSH

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Guyana RUSH

Haiti RUSH

Honduras Sky HD

Hong Kong Now E, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1

Hungary Digi Sport 1

Iceland SíminnSport

India Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia Mola TV

International Chelsea TV Online, TalkSport Radio World

Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Iraq beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event

Israel Sport 1

Italy SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica RUSH

Japan DAZN

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan

Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Korea Republic SPOTV, SPOTV ON

Kuwait beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Latvia TV3 Sport 3, TV3 Sport

Lebanon beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Liberia SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Libya beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3

Luxembourg RMC Sport 1

Macedonia MaxTV Go, SportKlub 1 Serbia

Madagascar SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Malawi SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Martinique RUSH

Mauritania Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Mauritius RMC Sport 1, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Monaco RMC Sport 1

Mongolia SPS HD

Montenegro SportKlub 1 Serbia

Montserrat RUSH

Morocco beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Namibia SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

Netherlands Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand Spark Sport

Nicaragua Sky HD

Niger SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now

Nigeria DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa

Norway TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Panama Sky HD

Paraguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Peru ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Poland nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal Sport TV2, Sport TV LIVE

Puerto Rico RUSH

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Romania Eurosport Romania

Russia Okko Sport

Rwanda SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Saint Lucia RUSH

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Serbia SportKlub 1 Serbia

Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Sierra Leone Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Singapore 102 (HD) mio Stadium

Slovakia DIGI GO, Premier Sport

Slovenia SportKlub 1 Slovenia

Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Maximo

South Africa DStv Now, SuperSport 3, SuperSport Maximo

South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Spain DAZN

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Suriname RUSH

Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Sweden Viaplay Sweden, Viasat Sports Premium

Switzerland Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, Sky Sport 1 HD

Syria beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tanzania SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Thailand True Premier Football HD 1

Timor-Leste Mola TV

Togo SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa

Trinidad and Tobago RUSH

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Turkey Idman TV, S Sport+, S Sport

Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH

U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra

United States NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC

Uruguay ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Venezuela ESPN2 Andina, ESPN Play Sur

Vietnam K+PM

Yemen beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Zimbabwe SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Chelsea Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

