Very surprising Newcastle United player tops NUFC stats when it comes to dribbling success

A surprise Newcastle United player has been named in new analysis as ahead of all his NUFC teammates when it comes to dribbling.

The report analyses how many dribbles have been made by each player and how many were successful.

That then producing a ‘dribbling success’ percentage.

The table relates to all players who don’t play for any of the ‘big six’ clubs and no surprise to see Allan Saint-Maximin feature.

The winger attempting 90 dribbles and successful with 54, giving a 60% success rate.

However, more surprisingly, another Newcastle player has been just as successful as ASM.

With 50 dribbles attempted and 30 successful, Joelinton also has a 60% dribbling success rate in the Premier League.

A table has now been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’) which shows the most successful Premier League players when it comes to dribbling success.

Interestingly, Joelinton featured in another recent ‘Other 14’ stats table, that showed which players had created the most chances (not including set-pieces) for teammates. The Brazilian was ranked joint 11th (of clubs that aren’t ‘ big six’) with 22 chances created in the opening 20 Premier League games, ahead of playing Leicester, with no other NUFC player making that list of top chance creators.

