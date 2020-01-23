Transfer Rumours

Valentino Lazaro update as Newcastle favourites again with announcement possible on Friday – Report

The agent of Valentino Lazaro was at St James Park last weekend, Steve Bruce confirming that afterwards.

However, the player’s agent then turned up at RB Leipzig (he also was then pictured in Bologna after that, though no confirmation reports that talks had taken place with the Serie A club as well).

Max Hagmayr (the agent) was quite open this week and stated that whilst he had been at St James Park for talks, he was also talking to RB Leipzig and other clubs.

The situation looked lost with the player set to sign for the current Bundesliga leaders and reports talking positively about the move (back) to Germany set to happen.

Thursday morning though has seen an interesting update, reporting that things have changed once again, that Newcastle United are now favourites.

It has more credibility than your run of the mill transfer story/update because it comes from Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, who originally broke the story of Newcastle in talks to sign the player.

On Thursday morning he has put out a new exclusive on his website, saying that RB Leipzig tried to close a deal last night but Newcastle have now improved their offer, making them favourites once again.

What is more, is that Pedulla says that Newcastle are now taking the necessary steps to try and quickly close a deal themselves, in order to avoid Leipzig having the chance to improve their own current offer on the table.

In fact, the Italian journalist has added on Twitter that he understands Valentino Lazaro is ready to fly to Newcastle once/if agreement is reached, with the whole deal completed potentially as early as Friday night.

Whilst you are always sceptical of Mike Ashley showing any willingness to increase any original offer, maybe/hopefully the ongoing injury situation and in reality very lucky results despite poor performances, will have convinced the NUFC owner to do anything but the bare minimum in this transfer window.

The fact that there is such strong competition, including from the Bundesliga leaders, leads me to think that this one would be a credible signing albeit on loan, if it happens.

The Mag – Monday 20 January 2020:

At his pre-Everton press conference on Monday morning, Steve Bruce confirmed that the agent of Valentino Lazaro had been on Tyneside this weekend.

The Newcastle United Head Coach stating: ‘It’s fairly common knowledge his (Valentino Lazaro) agent was at St James’s Park. We hope we can develop it. We will see what the next 24 or 48 hours bring.”

On storyline began on Friday when an ‘exclusive’ from journalist Alfredo Pedulla in Italy claimed that Valentino Lazaro would shortly be joining Newcastle United.

On Saturday this was followed by a number of other reports (see below) in the Italian media which claimed that a £2m loan deal had been agreed between the two clubs, with an option to buy of £17m in the summer.

However, another well known Italian sports journalist, Ginaluca di Marzio, said that personal terms were still to be agreed and that Lazaro’s agent had travelled to Newcastle to discuss these. Something seemingly confirmed by Steve Bruce earlier today.

Now on Monday another report has appeared in the Italian media giving more information.

It comes from FC Inter News and they say that on Thursday Max Hagmayr (the agent of Valentino Lazaro) met Piero Ausilioat (Inter Milan’s Director of Football), who informed him that there were two choices for the player who has only started three Serie A games this season.

Either find another club, or face almost certainly sitting out the rest of the season with very little, if any, first team football. Inter having their own transfer targets this month.

The report says that Max Hagmayr then met with Valentino Lazaro on Thursday night, with the player said to have been very surprised and disappointed, as he felt he was training well and still had hoped to get a proper chance after signing only last summer.

However, FC Inter News says that the player accepted the reality of the situation and that Inter Milan did as well, that whilst they would ideally be able to sell Valetino Lazaro in January for the near £20m they paid in the summer, they knew this was unrealistic with the wide player having hardly played.

The report says that Inter accepted that to move Lazaro on this month, it would have to be a loan deal initially, with also part of the deal a clause/option to buy. Inter’s preference for that to be mandatory in the summer but if that isn’t possible, then at the very least a buying option agreed for a loan club.

FC Inter News says that Hagmayr’s talks with Newcastle United have not brought an agreement as yet but neither have the discussions ended.

They say that there is also interest from Werder Bremen and RB Leipzig in Germany, with West Ham also claimed to be taking an interest.

Steve Bruce’s mention of a decision likely in the next 48 hours fits in with this Italian report, as they say that Valentino Lazaro and his agent will now consider the options, rather than rushing into any agreement, so reading between the lines, they are potentially waiting to see if any other clubs now show an interest with it clear to everybody that the player is available.

The Mag – Saturday 18 January 2020:

On Friday, an ‘exclusive’ from Italy claimed that Valentino Lazaro would shortly be joining Newcastle United.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla said that a deal to take the 23 year old from Inter Milan was ‘well progressed’ and he would shortly be saying farewell to Serie A.

As always with any transfer story, whether it is an ‘exclusive’ or not, you treat it with healthy scepticism until you see something of substance.

However, when asked specifically about Valentino Lazaro at his pre-Chelsea press conference on Friday, Steve Bruce’s reaction was a little coy and suggested there might be something in this one.

Now on Saturday, two other media stories have backed up that impression.

Firstly, TMW have reported that Newcastle and Inter Milan have reached an agreement.

That a 2m euros (£1.7m) loan fee has been agreed until the end of this season and that a buying option of 20m euros (£17m) is also in place for the summer if the loan move works out. This would basically give Inter the money back that they paid Hertha Berlin last summer.

Secondly, Gianluca di Marzio has also given an update on what is happening.

He also claims that a loan with option to buy has been agreed but states that Lazaro’s agent is now in Newcastle discussing personal terms for the deal.

Inter Milan are challenging for the title, two points behind leaders Juventus, with the club having already signed Ashley Young from Manchester United. With Valentino Lazaro now allegedly on his way out, di Marzio says that they are also set to bring in Victor Moses, who can play in Lazaro’s position. Moses is currently on loan at Fenerbahce but the Italian journalist says that discussions have taken place in order for the Turkish club to cancel the rest of his loan deal and with theirs and Chelsea’s blessing, join Inter Milan on loan instead.

Only 13 days until this January transfer window ends, so the clock is ticking ever faster for Newcastle United.

The Mag – Friday 17 January 2020:

An exclusive from Italy has now claimed that Valentino Lazaro is set to join Newcastle United.

The 23 year old joined Inter Milan for £19m in the summer but has played hardly any football since moving to Serie A.

A regular in the Austria national team, Valentino Lazaro can play on the left or right of midfield and has found it difficult to get into the Inter Milan team this season, they have only lost once in the league so far and are only two points off Juventus at the top.

After spending his early years in domestic football in Austria, Lazaro moved to the Bundesliga in 2017.

In 50 league starts (plus seven sub appearances) these past two seasons, the midfielder was directly involved in 16 goals, five goals and eleven assists.

That excellent record of being involved in a goal every three starts on average earned him that big money move to Italy.

However, in 19 Serie A games so far, Valentino Lazaro has made only three starts and three brief sub appearances, named on the bench 16 times.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has now put out this exclusive, saying that a deal for Lazaro to go to Newcastle United is now well progressed and the player will shortly ‘say goodbye’ to Inter Milan.

No details in the exclusive as to whether Newcastle would be loaning or buying the player but you would assume a loan deal if there is any substance to Pedulla’s exclusive, either with or without a buying option.

Mike Ashley has of course had the much reported ‘transfer summit’ with Steve Bruce this week, so if you are feeling optimistic you might interpret that as now having set in motion the possibility of a deal or two now happening.

As usual though, none of us will be holding our breath.

