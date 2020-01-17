Transfer Rumours

Valentino Lazaro set to join Newcastle United – Report

An exclusive from Italy has now claimed that Valentino Lazaro is set to join Newcastle United.

The 23 year old joined Inter Milan for £19m in the summer but has played hardly any football since moving to Serie A.

A regular in the Austria national team, Valentino Lazaro can play on the left or right of midfield and has found it difficult to get into the Inter Milan team this season, they have only lost once in the league so far and are only two points off Juventus at the top.

After spending his early years in domestic football in Austria, Lazaro moved to the Bundesliga in 2017.

In 50 league starts (plus seven sub appearances) these past two seasons, the midfielder was directly involved in 16 goals, five goals and eleven assists.

That excellent record of being involved in a goal every three starts on average earned him that big money move to Italy.

However, in 19 Serie A games so far, Valentino Lazaro has made only three starts and three brief sub appearances, named on the bench 16 times.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has now put out this exclusive, saying that a deal for Lazaro to go to Newcastle United is now well progressed and the player will shortly ‘say goodbye’ to Inter Milan.

No details in the exclusive as to whether Newcastle would be loaning or buying the player but you would assume a loan deal if there is any substance to Pedulla’s exclusive, either with or without a buying option.

Mike Ashley has of course had the much reported ‘transfer summit’ with Steve Bruce this week, so if you are feeling optimistic you might interpret that as now having set in motion the possibility of a deal or two now happening.

As usual though, none of us will be holding our breath.

