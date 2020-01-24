News

Valentino Lazaro official announcement – Newcastle United

It was last Friday when the news broke in Italy that Newcastle United were in talks with Valentino Lazaro

Despite worries that Bundesliga leaders RV Leipzig were going to hijack the deal, it is NUFC and the Premier League where the player has ended up.

Flying into Newcastle late on Thursday night, Valentino Lazaro successfully completed his medical on Friday morning.

Friday afternoon bringing the official confirmation (see below) from Newcastle United that the move had been finalised.

The club confirm that it is a loan with an option to buy for Newcastle United, with media in Italy reporting the figures to be £1.3m initial loan fee, with £20m buying option.

Late on Friday morning, Steve Bruce said that he hoped Lazaro would play tomorrow against Oxford.

However, by the time all of the paperwork had been completed, it was too late to register in time for the FA Cup fourth round game.

So the first glimpse of the Austrian international in action is likely to be against Norwich in the Premier League in eight days time (Saturday 1 February.

Newcastle United official Valentino Lazaro announcement:

‘Newcastle United are pleased to confirm the signing of Austria international Valentino Lazaro on loan for the remainder of the current season.

The 23-year-old, who primarily plays on the right hand side of midfield, arrives from Serie A side Inter Milan, who he joined last summer from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Lazaro – who made his international debut against Iceland in 2014 and now has 28 caps and three goals for his country – started his career with Red Bull Salzburg.

He will wear squad number 23 for the Magpies and is the club’s second acquisition of the January transfer window, following Algeria international Nabil Bentaleb, who joined Newcastle from Schalke 04 for the rest of the campaign on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m very happy to be here and can’t wait to meet all my team mates, get out on the training pitch and hopefully get a lot of victories in the future,” Lazaro said.

“I’ve only heard great things about the club. I’ve had good talks with the coach so I feel very happy to be here now. Those conversations convinced me that this is the right place for me to come.”

Head coach Steve Bruce added: “Valentino is a quality player who’ll add to us in attacking areas of the field, where we need to improve. He can play in a few positions but he is a natural winger with an excellent delivery.

“We have worked hard to get him ahead of other clubs, so I’m delighted with what we’ve done. Along with Nabil Bentaleb, he’ll give us strong options.”

