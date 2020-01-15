News

Toon For Change : Update on Blue and Maroon anti-Mike Ashley protest for this Saturday

Protest group Toon For Change can announce that Newcastle fans have now bought almost 1,500 ‘Era of Ambition’ anti-Ashley protest scarves.

With 100 being sold in a 72-hour period across the weekend/early this week, ahead of its blue and maroon day of protest this Saturday.

The group, which has 950 members and campaigns for Mike Ashley to sell Newcastle United is encouraging Toon fans across the world to wear blue and maroon as a united, symbolic rejection of Ashley’s ownership of the club this weekend.

Joe Chilcott from the group, said:

“Paying tribute to United’s famous 1995/96 away kit, the blue and maroon scarves represent a time when the club showed genuine ambition to be one of the best sides in Europe and also act as a symbolic rejection of Mike Ashley’s disastrous decade at Newcastle United.

“People have pointed out that Mike Ashley isn’t going to sell the club just because we are wearing coloured scarves – and they are right.

“However, part of the fight to force Ashley out of Newcastle United is winning the PR war. We have to show the international football community, be it in person at the match, or on social media, that we are taking a stand against Ashley and that Newcastle supporters around the world are united in doing so.

“We hope the blue and maroon day of protest is something that all anti-Ashley fans feel they can get behind wherever they are based and whether they go to games or choose not to. If you’re going to the match or watching at the pub, whether you’re in Longbenton or Los Angeles – wear blue and maroon and use the #ToonBlueAndMaroon and #AshleyOut hashtags to get involved!

“If you don’t have a shirt or scarf to hand then we’re inviting anti-Ashley supporters to change their social media profile pictures or just post a basic blue and maroon graphic that we have produced, with the hashtags.”

Toon For Change partners with an independent football merchandise retailer, Football Shop Online, that manufacturers, sells and dispatches the scarves for £7.99. Toon For Change and its members do not financially benefit from the sales of the scarves.

UK postage is free, while international shipping is also possible, with postage to mainland USA, for example costing around $8.

Toon For Change

