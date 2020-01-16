News

Ticket sales up 25% after supporters force Magic Weekend to move from Anfield back to St James Park

In October (2019) it was announced that Magic Weekend was returning to St James Park.

With Newcastle United’s home hosting the two day Superleague event on 23 and 24 May 2020.

It was staged at St James Park 2015-2018 and drew the biggest crowds in the event’s history, including a best of 68,276 in 2016.

Magic Weekend sees a full Rugby League programme all played over one weekend at a non-traditional Rugby League venue.

Against the wishes of fans, Superleague bosses forced a move to Anfield in 2019, ending the run of it being hosted on Tyneside.

However, crowds were down at Anfield with fans much preferring Newcastle Upon Tyne and St James Park over the Liverpool venue.

One big selling point of course is the location of SJP with the city centre attractions two minutes away, unlike Anfield which is well away from the city centre. Cardiff, Edinburgh and Manchester have also hosted the event since its inception in 2007.

The clubs voted overwhelmingly to return to Newcastle, going against the recommendation of chief executive Robert Elstone, who had wanted to keep the event at Anfield.

Superleague CEO Roger Elstone:

“Super League had a great time at Anfield.

“However, we have now spoken at length to our fans and listened to what they have had to say…we are delighted to announce that the Dacia Magic Weekend 2020 will return to Newcastle and St James’ Park.”

Moving forward to today (16 Januaryy 2020) Super League have confirmed that they have already sold 25% more tickets for this year’s Magic Weekend in Newcastle than they did last year in Liverpool (Anfield).

Not bad going when there is still over four months to go before Magic Weekend takes place at St James Park in May this year.

