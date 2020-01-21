News

Three major Newcastle United factors responsible for much of relative success this season

Three Newcastle United players feature in a newly published stats table.

Three players who have been major factors in the relative success Newcastle United have enjoyed this season.

The table below shows players who have the most combined clearances and blocks this season per 90 minutes, after the 23 Premier League games so far.

Great to see Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lascelles getting on the end of things, making the clearances and blocks.

The stats relate to the 14 clubs outside the ‘big six’, with that NUFC trio ranked 2nd, 7th and 10th.

Fernandez, Clark and Lascelles averaging combined blocks and clearances per match of 8.49, 7.04 and 6.76 respectively.

No secret that Newcastle’s biggest strength is at centre-back, which these stats support.

As well as an assist against Wolves and goals against West Ham and Southampton, Federico Fernandez has been outstanding at the back.

The Argentine international having made 109 clearances so far, as well as 12 blocks.

Lascelles with 70 clearances and 12 blocks, Clark making 62 clearances and 12 blocks.

In total, the three NUFC defenders have made 241 clearances in Premier League matches, as well as a combined 36 blocks.

The blocks/clearances table has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’):

With Fabia Schar, Paul Dummett and Florian Lejeune as well, it is patently clear that this season, centre-back is by far the strongest position in this Newcastle United squad.

