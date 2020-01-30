Opinion

This lengthy list of Newcastle United players need to get moves sorted in next 24 hours

Which Newcastle United players need to find a new club before 11pm on Friday night?

The January transfer window closes then and so only 24 hours to get some frantic late deals sorted.

Not surprisingly, Newcastle fans when not distracted/overwhelmed by the latest takeover saga, are more interested in which transfers may or may not happen in terms of incoming.

However, you can’t ignore the fact that there is a lengthy list of Newcastle United players who need to get outgoing moves in what remains of this transfer window.

As it stands, only Kelland Watts has gone out in this January transfer window, joining Mansfield on loan.

Ki Sung-yeung

Has no chance of a game and Steve Bruce has already said he needs to find a club. His contract runs out at the end of the season and surely Newcastle will be simply happy to get rid of his wages, rather than expecting any transfer fee.

Henri Saivet

Has been paid for nothing the first half of this season and Newcastle must be doing everything they can to shift him. Contracted until end of June 2021, NUFC need to do any deal they can for somebody else to pay at least part of his wages.

Rolando Aarons

Another with no chance of getting a game at Newcastle and who needs to move on, at least temporarily, again. Also contracted at NUFC until end of June 2021 and after returning from a loan spell at Wycombe needs to get.

Christian Atsu

With Newcastle’s January loan additions he has been pushed further down the pecking order and has been really poor this season. Needs to drop to Championship level and on Wednesday the Chronicle reported that Newcastle have been offering Atsu to clubs, he is also contracted until end of June 2021 at NUFC.

Liam Gibson

He returned from a decent loan spell at Grimsby earlier this month and needs to go out again to get regular football. His Newcastle contract ends this June (2020) and ideally would get permanent move now, or failing that another loan to the end of the season.

Elias Sorensen

Yet another duff loan move this season, coming back early from Carlisle. Interesting to see if he gets another for the rest of the season, desperately needs to get a run of games at first team level somewhere.

Rob Elliot

His contract is also up this summer and stands no chance of getting any first team football at Newcastle. If he has any ambition he should be looking to play elsewhere, allowing NUFC to save a few quid on wages.

Others?

Young striker Tom Allan is maybe a possibility to go out on loan, especially having had a small taste of first team involvement when setting Joelinton up for his goal against Rochdale.

Manquillo sees his contract end this summer and maybe he would have got a move this month. However, injury appearing to scupper that.

With the January additions, I wonder if Matty Longstaff would be best suited to getting a loan move somewhere probably the Championship? It is possible that Jonjo Shelvey picking up a hamstring injury may have swayed this one into staying with the Newcastle squad?

