Opinion

This latest embarrassing Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley charade sums up why Newcastle in such a mess

Steve Bruce volunteered on Monday morning that he is meeting Mike Ashley sometime this week.

The Newcastle United Head Coach indicating that the meeting is to discuss potential January incoming transfers with the club’s owner.

This kind of nonsense that we saw at the Pre-Rochdale replay press conference, now not even raising an eyebrow from the media.

For many Newcastle fans, it is the same, it is how so many of have been conditioned after 13 seasons of Mike Ashley

Steve Bruce this Monday (13 January) morning at his pre-Rochdale press conference: ‘I am meeting up with the owner (Mike Ashley) in the next couple of days. That is planned. Let’s see what we can get. I am not one for bringing in players for the sake of it. Mike Ashley was very supportive in the summer. He has been very supportive of me, full stop.’

At which other Premier League club does this nonsense happen?

It is embarrassing to see Steve Bruce clearly having been briefed before the press conference, given orders to put this message out about Mike Ashley.

The message is put out as though Mike Ashley is doing something remarkable..,

Why does it need to be broadcasted that they are meeting?

Why can’t the pair meet and then the first we know is when players are actually bought in?

If there is/was indeed any serious intention at all to make credible signings this month, then surely this meeting should have happened in December at the very latest so NUFC would be ready to move for targets as soon as the window opened?

With technology as is today with Skype, phones, video-conferencing etc etc, why wait for this special summit if signings are indeed going to be chased?

The very fact that Mike Ashley goes out of his way to push this onto Sky Sports and the rest, that a ‘transfer summit’ is to happen, just makes me think that signings are LESS likely to be made.

The Chelsea game on Saturday will be the fifth this month since the transfer window opened, at exactly what point will any urgency be shown?

If there are signings made but at the very end of the month, that would then also rule out those players involvement against Everton, Oxford in the FA Cup (if we reach that far) and Norwich on 1 February. After that there are only a maximum of 13 more Premier League matches for any new signing to influence.

Yet again it looks like Mike Ashley playing the media (who are more than happy to spread his PR nonsense, more effort being put into making it look like he and his minions are trying to do something (sign players) rather than just getting on and doing it.

It also reinforces the widespread belief that both Lee Charnley and Steve Bruce are just stooges with no real power or authority.

Lee Charnley claimed that there was £61m plus cash from player sales to spend this season, after the summer 2019 business it should mean around £28m (plus cash from any January player sales) left to be spent this month, so why can’t Charnley and Bruce get on with spending the (alleged) budget?

We can now look forward instead to a media torrent of articles and features on this Mike Ashley summit with Steve Bruce.

Before then they report that Mike Ashley is now off on his usual January holiday abroad and so all transfers on hold…as we have been told so often in the past.

As I said above, Mike Ashley is just laughing at us as always.

There is no need to announce owner meets head coach, just announce signings.

